Wish list for those in need
Utah’s Place, which serves up to 69 homeless individuals and families, is in need of donated supplies for their guests. Currently, items most urgently needed include women’s jeans, sizes 10 -14; women’s sneakers, sizes 8 through 10; women’s and men’s underwear, sizes small, medium and large; men’s T-shirts, sizes large and extra large; men’s jeans, sizes 34 through 38; men’s and women’s warm jackets, sizes large and extra large; socks; blankets and warm gloves. Items can be dropped off at Utah’s Place, located 1262 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. For more information, call the Shelter Line at 530-271-7144.
