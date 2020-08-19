Wish list for homeless guests at Utah’s Place
Utah’s Place, Hospitality House’s shelter for those in need of a permanent home, is in need of specific items. Monetary donations are also needed. The shelter’s wish list includes: earplugs, new pillows, new blankets, men’s pants size 32-34, men’s gym shorts, shorts and tank tops for men and women, deodorant, hand sanitizer, body soap, adult coloring books, colored pens and pencils, one-person craft items, shampoo and conditioner (regular size), bleach, bottled water and guitar picks.
Please drop these urgent items off at Utah’s Place, located 1262 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. For more information, visit https://hhshelter.org or call 530-271-7144.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User