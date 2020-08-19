Wish list for homeless guests at Utah’s Place

Utah’s Place, Hospitality House’s shelter for those in need of a permanent home, is in need of specific items. Monetary donations are also needed. The shelter’s wish list includes: earplugs, new pillows, new blankets, men’s pants size 32-34, men’s gym shorts, shorts and tank tops for men and women, deodorant, hand sanitizer, body soap, adult coloring books, colored pens and pencils, one-person craft items, shampoo and conditioner (regular size), bleach, bottled water and guitar picks.

Please drop these urgent items off at Utah’s Place, located 1262 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. For more information, visit https://hhshelter.org or call 530-271-7144.