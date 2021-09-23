Wish list for homeless guests at Utah’s Place
Utah’s Place, Hospitality House’s shelter for those in need of permanent housing, is in need of specific items. The shelter’s wish list includes: baby car seats, baby blankets, strollers, newborn diapers, twin-sized blankets, bottled water, headphones, men’s and women’s deodorant, men’s pants (sizes 32-40), men’s shoes (sizes 10 and up), men’s T-shirts (sizes M, L and XL), new pillows, paper plates, paper towels, plastic utensils, disposable PPE masks, toilet paper, travel bags, backpacks, duffle bags, women’s shirts (all sizes). Monetary donations are also needed. Please drop these urgent items off at Utah’s Place, located 1262 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. For more information, visit https://hhshelter.org or call 530-271-7144.
