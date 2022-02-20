Wintry conditions: Snow could fall in Grass Valley

Winter will resume after weeks of unseasonably warm temperatures in Grass Valley, as a cold front moves in from Arctic Canada, according to the National Weather Service.

The front will bring precipitation and possibly snow to elevations as low as 1,500 feet in western Nevada County, said meteorologist Eric Kurth.

“It’s going to be a bit of a shock, I think,” said Kurth, who contributed to the Sacramento Office’s winter weather advisory directed at Nevada City and Grass Valley.

Kurth said after a weaker system passes through Sunday night, cooler temperatures and clouds will characterize Monday. That evening, there is a 50% chance of snow.

Kurth said if the snow sticks at all, it should not be more than a half inch Monday night. On Tuesday, the real moisture arrives.





“We’ll see some significant precipitation — it could be a couple inches of snow,” Kurth said, adding that a 60% chance of snow during the day will dwindle to 20% by 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The high on Tuesday is expected to reach 42. Kurth said to expect a mixture of rain and snow, dropping down to 1,500 feet, yielding a few inches of accumulation.

Truckee is expecting nearly a foot of snow over the same period of time

“There may be an inch of snow late Monday in the afternoon in Truckee,” Kurth said, adding that an additional 2 to 4 inches would arrive Monday evening. “Tuesday, there will be another 2 to 4 inches, a little bit more accumulation.”

By the weather front’s completion on Wednesday, Kurth said skiers and snow sport athletes could look forward to a foot of snow at Donner Pass, possibly a foot and a half above 9,000 feet.

On Monday, Truckee will hit a high of 32. Tuesday morning’s low will hit bottom at 12 before rising to 25. Then, Wednesday morning’s low of 6 will be followed by a high of 26. Temperatures will drop to 3 before rising to just below freezing on Thursday.

Thursday’s expected to be the coldest day of the week in east and west county.

Monday’s high of 47 will be followed by a Tuesday morning low of 29 in Grass Valley. Temperatures will drop below freezing every weekday night this week, Kurth said, and stay in the high 40s to low 50s during the day.

“There are much more wintry temperatures than we’ve seen in a while,” Kurth said.