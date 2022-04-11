Winter week: Quarter- to a half-inch of rain fell Monday

Monday’s rainfall interrupted Pacific Gas & Electric workers taking down dead trees.

Now fresh flowers might take their place.

Grass Valley and Nevada City’s dogwood blooms may burst brighter amid April showers, though the region continues to prepare for a drought year.

The forecast ahead includes cloudy skies and showers into the weekend, enlivening the last of the lilacs.

Idamis Del Valle, a meteorologist with the Sacramento National Weather Service station, said the observed precipitation in the Grass Valley area Monday was between a quarter- to a half-inch.





“That’s a broad area,” Del Valle said, noting one spot near Highway 49 recorded a quarter-inch. Another spot measured 0.46 inches between East Bennett and Brunswick roads.

“We have quite a few stations in the area,” Del Valle said.

Del Valle said the region’s water year total, beginning Oct. 1, is now 37.52 inches in the Grass Valley area, with another 2 inches expected to fall between Thursday and Saturday.

“We could have additional precipitation moving in late Wednesday into Saturday, but there’s still uncertainty on specific details so far,” Del Valle said. “It looks like we’re expecting about 2 inches or so for Grass Valley — 2.25 inches.”

The nearly 38 inches that has fallen this water year represents 80% of the region’s 30-year average rainfall of 46.64.

The Nevada Irrigation District on Thursday reported the water content measured from Sierra snow at 55% of average for this time of year, “based on the findings of the latest survey on snow courses that provide water to raw and treated water to district customers,” a news release states.

On the five courses, the April 1 historical average water content is 33.4 inches. The latest snow survey measured 18.4 inches.

Dry conditions continued through March and resulted in precipitation that was well below the monthly average, according to Thor Larsen, NID’s water resources superintendent. In addition, the latter part of March experienced some very warm temperatures and, as a result, created early runoff from the snowpack.

Del Valle said to expect mild temperatures this week, before heating up the end of the weekend.

“Temperatures should be in upper 40s to low 50s, then Friday and Saturday mid- to upper 50s,” Del Valle said. “It’s warmer on Sunday — low to mid-60s and even warmer for Monday.”

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com