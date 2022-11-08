Winter weather continues: Mountain travel not recommend

A driver navigates a snow covered roadway in the Nevada County community of Cascade Shores Tuesday afternoon at about 3,200 feet.

Photo: Courtesy Jesse Locks

The wet weather continued Tuesday in Nevada County, bringing snow to higher elevations and causing dangerous driving conditions throughout the region.

On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service out of Sacramento reported that snow totals over Donner Pass and at ski resorts totaled between 12 and 18 inches. Updated reports will come in Wednesday morning.

“The heaviest snow is likely behind us,” said meteorologist Cory Mueller, “and we will have some snow levels start to come down.”

Mueller explained that though the snow levels are expected to drop heading into Wednesday there won’t be as much precipitation as in previous days. He added that mountain travel is not advised.

The water year which began on October 1 has so far found Grass Valley with a total of 3.65 inches, not including Tuesday’s accumulations. Last year at this time, the area had seen 15.84 inches due to the atmospheric river that passed through the region.

“Last year was one of the wettest starts to the water year,” Mueller said.

Rain is expected to continue through Wednesday with frost and patchy fog moving in Thursday through Saturday. Gusty winds may may cause impacts to unsecured items, including temporary structures.

Isolated thunderstorms may produce lightning, funnel clouds, and heavy rainfall.

Cold overnight temperatures are expected with overnight lows dropping to 34 degrees Wednesday, and 35 degrees Thursday.

