Winter weather advisory remains in effect for Nevada County

Rain clouds opened over the weekend up and down Northern California, bringing forth rolling thunder and lightning on Saturday evening. Rain predicted for Sunday evening was expected to last into Monday morning.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. Monday for Sierra Nevada areas at 6,000 feet and above.

By Sunday morning one third of an inch of rain had fallen in Alta Sierra, while Grass Valley saw nearly one quarter of an inch.

Rollins Reservoir reported almost an inch of rain.

Sunday night’s precipitation event is expected to bring two to six inches of snow to the upper elevations and another quarter of an inch in Grass Valley.

By Tuesday, forecasts call for sunny skies through the middle of next week with highs rising from the lower to upper 70s.