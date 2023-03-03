A winter storm watch in is effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The areas impacted include the northeast foothills and Sacramento Valley, and west slope northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass.
For areas above 2,500 feet in elevation, approximately one to five feet of snow could fall. For areas between 2,500 to 1,000 feet in elevation, two to 14 inches of snow could fall. Heaviest snow levels will be between Saturday afternoon and Sunday, the weather service said.
Winds could gust as high as 60 mph as well, the weather service said.
“Travel could be dangerous to impossible with extended road closures possible,” the weather service said. “Blowing snow will cause white-out conditions at times. Downed trees and tree limbs with power outages are possible due to heavy snow and strong winds.”
Today should be sunny with a high near 48, while tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 32.
Saturday will see a chance of rain snow before 7 a.m., then snow between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. The forecast turns back to rain and snow chances after 1 p.m. The day should be breezy, according to the weather service, with winds at 15 to 22 mph and gusts as high as 31 mph. The high should be near 39.
Saturday night see’s snow after 7 p.m., with the snow being heavy at times. Some thunder is also possible. The low should be around 30.
More snow should fall Sunday. The high should be near 38 and the low around 28.