Winter storm could bring major travel delays; mostly rain in western Nevada County

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that could bring up to two feet of snow to interior Northern California through the weekend.

According to the weather service, the storm could bring road closures and near white out conditions, with the heaviest impacts coming late Saturday and early Sunday.

However National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Mathews said most areas of western Nevada County won’t see as dramatic weather.

“The main impact will be rain,” Mathews said. “There’ll be about four inches of rain, mostly Saturday night and tapering off Monday and Tuesday.”

Mathews warned that although they predict only an inch or two of snow for the foothills, weather prediction is not an exact science.

“We think snow will hit the 2,000-foot level, but it could be 1,950 feet or 2,500 feet,” Mathews said. “You have to give us some leeway.”

Weather service officials warn the storm could bring very low visibility due to a combination of wind & heavy snow, as well as slick roadways and ponding water. They advise avoiding travel if at all possible and watching for downed trees or power lines if people do need to get on the road.

According to Mathews, the storm also poses a threat for rock or mud slides in the area.

“With the first heavy winter snows it could loosen up rocks and create a real danger,” Mathews said.

Mathews said this weather system will be warmer than the previous storm, increasing the chance that warm weather from the Pacific mitigates the chances of heavy snow for western Nevada County.

