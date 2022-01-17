 Winter Market on tap: Nevada City Farmers Market moves indoors for winter | TheUnion.com
Winter Market on tap: Nevada City Farmers Market moves indoors for winter

News News |

Elias Funez
  

The Nevada City Farmers Market began the 2022 winter market season with a move inside, to the Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning’s school auditorium at 505 Main St. in Nevada City. The location will be the new home for the venue Saturdays through April 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City Farmers Market shoppers peruse the leg and hand warmers offered from Heartically Handmade at the SAEL auditorium in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Red Jalapeno Hot Sauce from Sun and Cellar Cannery are just one of the many local and unique items offered for sale during the Nevada City Farmers Market.
Photo: Elias Funez
Gold Rush Cookie Company’s Mark Gold and Karen Nathanson stand behind their popular selection of cookies. The two have been baking cookies for sale since May and hope to open a brick-and-mortar shop at some point.
Photo: Elias Funez
Certified organic micro-greens and sprouts from Yuba County’s Companion Farms can be found at the Nevada City Farmers Market.
Photo: Elias Funez
A loaf of GF Heaven Bakery’s gluten free Buckwheat Bread sits on display during Saturday’s winter market.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fresh produce from the people at Feeding Crane Farm out of Penn Valley is always a popular stop for shoppers at the Nevada City Farmers Market.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

