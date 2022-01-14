 ‘Winter’ arrives: New photography exhibit opens today | TheUnion.com
‘Winter’ arrives: New photography exhibit opens today

Submitted to The Union

The newest photography exhibit by the Nevada County Camera Club, entitled “Winter,” will open today at Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration.

“With the past heavy storm, everyone may be a bit tired of winter, but we hope these photos will remind us of the beauty and joy inherent in the season,” said Ellen Davis, exhibit coordinator, in a news release. “And perhaps that we can be grateful for heat, power, and light enabling us to enjoy these dramatic and engaging photos.”

Several of the photos are available for sale.

Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration is at 571 Searls Ave., in Nevada City, and is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Source: Nevada County Camera Club

“Commercial Street” by Coulter Adams.
Submitted to The Union
“Stevey Sees Snow for the First Time” by Sandra Boyd. “This specific photo was for my nephew and his fiancee, Stevey, for their snow engagement pics. Stevey grew up in Florida and had never seen snow.”
Submitted to The Union
“Japanese Tit Drinks From Icicle” by Janice Rosner. "The Japanese Tit are beautiful birds who come to the long icicles. I actually watched this bird for three hours, initially on a different icicle. When that icicle broke off and fell to the ground, the birds stayed around, but I had to watch to see which icicles they would be interested in next.“
Submitted to The Union

