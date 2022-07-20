Winding Fire well into mop-up stage
Containment of the 82-acre Winding Fire — which started Tuesday afternoon about three miles south of the Yuba County community of Oregon House — rose to 50% percent Wednesday with increases in containment expected Wednesday evening.
“It was only an 82-acre fire,” Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge said. “Only a couple engines out there today managing the mop-up.”
Despite the acreage, six residential structures were destroyed and six minor structures destroyed. One residential structure and minor structure were damaged.
“Halfway there today, so hopefully those numbers increase by tonight,” Eldridge said of containment percentages.
“Obviously that first day was huge, they did such a good job that first day that the second day was definitely down,” Eldridge said.
