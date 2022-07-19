Winding Fire not contained, but some evacuation orders have been rescinded

There are lines — made by dozer, hose or hand — around the entire Winding Fire.

They provide some cushion, but it wasn’t enough for Cal Fire to say Tuesday that the Yuba County blaze was completely contained.

“Right now, it really is that watch time,” said Mary Eldridge, spokesperson with Cal Fire, about Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon about three miles south of Oregon House. It quickly grew to 80 acres. Officials ordered hundreds of people to evacuate. Three structures were destroyed.

Containment had grown to 20% by Tuesday.

“Crew made good progress (Monday) night,” said Battalion Chief Jason Davison, with the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District. “Things are looking good.”

Eldridge called the area terrain rugged. Many streets are long driveways, making it challenging for firefighters to enter and protect the homes. The small streets make for extensive mop-up operations.

“They’re still doing that today,” she said Tuesday.

Already achieving 20% containment is a good sign, as are the air resources that have assisted fighting the blaze, Eldridge said. Retardant doesn’t stop fire, but it does slow it.

Yuba County officials have received no information that anyone was hurt in the fire, said Russ Brown, spokesman for Yuba County.

It’s the job of the county’s Office of Emergency Services to ensure people fleeing the fire get the services and resources needed. Brown estimated some 600 people were alerted about the blaze.

“We know a lot of folks chose to clear out of the area,” Brown said.

The county had a campground people could go to. The Yuba County Posse Arena is serving as an area to bring livestock. People could get hotel vouchers from the Yuba City Fairgrounds.

“A handful of people took advantage of that,” Brown said.

Initially, officials ordered people east of Collins Lake to evacuate. Some areas farther east, and to the north, were under advisories. As of Wednesday, those advisories had expired. Only the Rices Crossing Road area remained under an evacuation order.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249