A wind driven vegetation fire was kept small Sunday afternoon in Grass Valley after firefighters from Grass Valley and Nevada County Consolidated fire departments quickly extinguished the fire.
A large call out for fire responders including air tankers, bulldozers, and hand crews was scaled back after the initially responding fire agencies were quick to stop the forward progress of the fire, which was called by 6:26 p.m.
At the initial call for response, Grass Valley’s fire retardant dropping planes, air tankers 88 and 89, were over a call for service in the Bangor area of rural Butte County but were available back on base by 6:30 p.m.
The fire was sized at 1/8 to 1/4 acre and Grass Valley Fire Battalion Chief Chris Armstrong noted that Sunday afternoon’s winds were fanning the flames of the incident. Firefighters were quick to protect nearby homes in danger and get two hoselays around the majority of the fire utilizing hand tools and a chainsaw to help cut a solid line around the fire.
No homes in the area were damaged. Nevada City Highway was closed between Glenwood Road and Yuba River Court for about an hour to allow for emergency responders to work.
Fire investigators were called to the scene to investigate the cause, which was undetermined as of press time.