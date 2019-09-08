Win this quilt

This queen-sized quilt, entitled “Western Roundup,” will be raffled during the four-day Draft Horse Classic event at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The creator and quilter, Lynda Lasich, is donating the proceeds to the Pine Tree Quilt Guild for rental costs at the fairgrounds for their annual quilt show in May of 2020. This is the second quilt Lasich has made for the Draft Horse Classic. The first quilt benefitted the Nevada County Fair Foundation and was auctioned off and won by the Draft Horse Classic founder.