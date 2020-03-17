Win a four-wheel drive Kubota utility vehicle, support AnimalSave

AnimalSave is conducting a raffle fundraising event through May 22. Proceeds from the event will help AnimalSave help the animals by providing funding for important programs that reduce the number of homeless animals in Nevada County. AnimalSave rescues, shelters and finds homes for 250 animals each year, and their low-cost spay/neuter clinic has altered over 20,000 dogs, cats, rabbits and one rat since 2008.

The Nevada County Kubota dealer, Gold Country Tractors, Inc., and the Kubota Tractor Corporation, are sponsoring the grand prize — a four-wheel drive, Kubota utility vehicle valued at $14,420 (model RTVX900W). Second place prize is a Stihl chainsaw valued at $350. Third place prize is a DeWalt battery powered blower valued at $200, donated by Hills Flat Lumber Company.

The ticket price is $50 each and no more than 2,000 tickets will be sold. Winning tickets will be drawn at noon on May 30 at AnimalSave, located at 520 East Main Street in Grass Valley. Tickets can be purchased at AnimalSave, as well as AnimalSave’s booth at the Nevada County Home and Garden Show on April 25 and April 26; AnimalSave’s booth at the Placer County Home and Garden Show on May 15, 16 and 17; the Gold Country Kubota dealer at 418 East Main Street, Grass Valley and by calling 530-271-7071, ext. 201 or downloading a ticket order form at http://www.animalsave.org/raffle. The vehicle is now on display at AnimalSave Thrift and Treasures, 520 E. Main Street. Terms and conditions for this raffle can be found at http://www.animalsave.org/raffle. A raffle ticket order form may be downloaded from http://www.animalsave.org/raffle, and mailed with a check or credit card information to AnimalSave, P. O. Box 817, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Order forms must be post marked no later than May 18, 2020, and received at AnimalSave no later than May 22, 2020, to be included in the raffle. Credit card telephone orders may be made at 530-271-7071 extension 201 through May 22, 2020.

AnimalSave is registered with the Department of Justice under Raffle Registration Number RF660 and is authorized to conduct this raffle in California. Please contact Carolyn Niehaus at 530-271-7071, ext. 201 or carolyn@animalsave.org for more information.