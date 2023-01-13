Managing Editor
Nevada County Sheriff’s Senior Administrative Analyst Leslie Williams was named the department’s interim public information officer, according to outgoing Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg.
“While this appointment may be temporary until permanently filled, she will be your new point of contact for everything Sheriff’s Office related,” Trygg said by email this week.
Williams started with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office in June as a senior administrative analyst after nearly 15 years with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department as a crime and intelligence analyst and also served in the last several years as their department’s public information officer (PIO).
“As a PIO, I have worked numerous critical incidents and several major evacuation events including fires and the Oroville Dam Spillway scare,” Williams said. “I am loving my transition to beautiful Nevada County and am eager to take on this assignment in the interim. I have big shoes to fill with the departure of Andrew Trygg.”
Williams will take over Trygg’s duties as public information officer, but not those of the communications manager. Her duties will be ancillary to her role as an analyst.
Prior to her time in Yuba County, Williams worked for the Yuba City Police Department’s crime analysis unit for about eight years and attended Sacramento State University. Williams is also a Department of Justice certified crime and intelligence analyst, a member of the Northern Region of the California Crime and Intelligence Analysts Association, and the International Association of Crime Analysts.
Trygg has been the public information officer at the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department since Shannan Moon’s election as sheriff.
“As I’m sure most of you have heard, I accepted the Chief Executive Officer job at the Nevada County Fairgrounds and start there next week,” Trygg said by email. “Leslie Williams, Senior Administrative Analyst, will be taking over as our agency’s Public Information Officer.”
Williams will be the new point of contact for everything related to the sheriff’s office, according to Trygg.
“You are in good hands,” Trygg said.
Williams can be reached at 530-265-1384, as well as at leslie.williams@nevadacountyca.gov.
Trygg begins his new role as Fairgrounds CEO this Sunday.