The second Monday of October is a holiday that is becoming more and more regularly celebrated as Indigenous Peoples’ Day; a day that celebrates and honors indigenous American peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures.
In recent years Nevada County’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day (IPD) celebrations have become more visible in the community.
Last year’s IPD included ceremonies at Pata Panaka, the working village at the Burton Educational Preserve; an art show reception at Uba Seo Gallery on Broad Street; and a display of dance and culture from within the Powell House off of Spring Street in Nevada City.
While each Native American display carried the underlying message of the need for recognition, each of last year’s events were organized completely separate of one another by members of the Siakumne Maidu, the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan, and the Lizzie Enos Nisenan Family Foundation.
Lizzie Enos Nisenan Family Foundation
The efforts of the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan as led by tribal spokesperson, Shelly Covert have become well known as of late with recent proclamations being established by the governments of Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Nevada County. The efforts of the Lizzie Enos Nisenan Family Foundation however may be lesser known.
Wanda Enos Batchelor is working to change that.
“Today we are very honored that we have mother here, and we are very honored that we have six generations of the Kelly-Enos family,” Wanda Enos Batchelor said as she introduced the group’s elder — Koto Rose Kelly Enos — to the group of community members and dignitaries gathered inside of the Powell House last October.
“As you look around you see six generations of Louis Kelly, we want to recognize that many many years later, the descendants of Louis Kelly are still here, still speaking, learning, still dancing, and singing the ancestral songs that were passed down through oral history,” Bachelor said.
Louis Daniel Kelly’s given name was Lalook, and was born July 4th 1887 in the native village settlement Wokodotnah (Wokodot) on Cement Hill Road. He was also known as Chief Kelly or Huḱ Lalʉk and was a prominent figure in the history of “modern” Nevada County serving in many capacities including first Native Deputy Sheriff to Supervisor of the county landfill and working on road crews with his stone masonry skills. Various rock walls in the Nevada City area were built by Kelly including the original Nevada County Courthouse foundations.
“He kept the Nisenan traditions alive while trying to survive the devastating Gold Rush era of the Nevada City area,” Kelly’s great great grandson Koppa Enos said. “Which was destructive to all the indigenous populations throughout California.”
Koppa Enos, was there at the Powell House last October with the six generations of Kelly-Enos family, and participated in a traditional dance along with others dressed in full regalia for those invited there that evening.
Alongside Batchelor and Enos, and assisting to tell the story of Louis Kelly’s lineage was Sheri J. Tatsch Ph.D. who has been working as a Nisenan linguist to the Lizzie Enos foundation, is a family friend of Batchelor’s, and is well known for her research in Native American language revitalization.
“She has the ability to share with us and to guide us through how our ancestors speak in the Nisenan language of Wokodot and Oustomah,” Batchelor said.
“Sheri reminds us that we had to work very very hard,” Batchelor said. “Our ancestors fought hard so that we would have an identity. We end the silence so that the land and our ancestors hear our voices again. Now it’s our turn no matter how long it takes.”
Tatsch has been working with the Nisenan language for 23 years and gave a power point presentation to the group showing the lineage of the Lizzie Enos family foundation as descendants of Louis Kelly.
“I’m struggling to find the genealogy of Shelly’s family,” Tatsch later said regarding her research into Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan tribal spokesperson Shelly Covert’s lineage.
Koppa Enos — great great grandson of Louis Kelly — elaborated on where the frustration lies.
“This new thing with the Coverts, we entered in to them with a partnership and they decided a year into this, to take us off the rolls,” Enos said.
With indigenous tribes seeking to keep their identities alive, keeping a roll of who shows up, when and where, is important for attempting to establish federal recognition.
“There’s 100 something of us and there’s only 20 of them,” Enos said of the tribe’s numbers. “Come election time, they wanted to pick their own officers, keeping Shelly and Richard Johnson.”
Johnson is currently Nevada City Rancheria’s Tribal Chairman.
Enos mentioned that having more numbers on the Lizzie Enos side of the Nisenan tribe may have posed a threat to Covert which led to them being unenrolled.
“Now we’re going to step to the forefront and be a political entity,” Enos said. “We were happy being cultural and in the background, but I have to hear it all the time, ‘have you talked to Shelly Covert?’. I don’t need to, I am the source. I’m 45, I was raised up in this in dance gear at five years old, I wasn’t adopted.”
“There is tons of documentation that have been kept away from people. They have probably never heard our name because we were the dancers and the singers that were kept away,” Enos said. “So we’ve decided to come forward and this is the start of it.”
“Historically Nevada City has been racist and especially towards my family,” Enos said. “They’ve tried the Siakumne and the Shelly, they’ve tried hard to establish another tribe here.”
“Like I said we started this as a partnership with the Coverts. They would come to dances and they would learn from us. All the info they got they learned from us and our sources,” Enos said.
“Then they turned around and started doing this? That mural, that’s Shelly’s mom, not a Maidu man,” Enos said in reference to the recent mural painted next to El Barrio Mexican Market in Grass Valley. “It’s stuff like that and its continuing, so now we’re going to put a stop to this and start showcasing us in this county more,” Enos said. “We didn’t go anywhere, we were busy doing cultural things while they were doing political things.”
“At this point we’re just tired of it, we’re tired of people coming in and basically taking over,” Enos said.
“I hate to say it, but Nevada City is full of rich suckers, they buy it hook line and sinker every time. Like the Siakumne, awarded tons of grant money from people that didn’t understand who they were or from,” Enos said.
Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan
According to Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan tribal spokesperson Shelly Covert, the members of the Lizzie Enos Nisenan Family Foundation Inc. are enrolled as Washoe and were not unenrolled from the Nisenan registry, they just need to choose between Nisenan or Washoe.
“They absolutely are (from here)” Covert said of the Kelly-Enos family members.
“The Kelly family they are from here, Louis Kelly was the last official tribal leader. Last one put in place by the old tribal council and tribal leaders,” Covert said.
“So his granddaughter Rose Kelly, she is a tribal member, she is a tribal member of Nevada City Rancheria, she is the only member that we have that is recognized with another tribe. The
Washoe. They cannot be members,” Covert said.
“People usually gravitate toward the side of the family where there is recognitions. They are part (Washoe), so they are recognized with that side of the family. But because of who she is and because she is an elder. For those very clear reasons she is the only recognized person in our tribe of unrecognized people,” Covert said of Rose Kelly
“But their family is all recognized Washoe, they know that once all of Nevada City is recognized... Washoe has decades of support and housing, but they will have to choose,” Covert said.
“If they wanted to remove themselves from the Washoe Registry and join, but they would lose all of their Washoe Services,” Covert said. “Yes you have to drop one and join the other.”
According to Covert moves between tribes is not always certain either as she has heard of some people dropping from enrollment in one tribe to attempt to enroll in another, just to be dropped from both in the end.
“Yes the Kelly’s are from here, but duh,” Covert said. “But putting the edge, saying, this is the real culture here? Now that’s not ok. Rose and Wanda think that we kicked Rose Enos out of the tribe for some point. We’re not dis-enrolling people because we want more money each.”
“And for Rose, saying that her heart is here, I’m working for everyone here. Mom called Rose again, said Rose you are not removed, why would we do that?” Covert said.
Continuing the push for recognition
The Nevada City Rancheria was created from an executive order by President Woodrow Wilson in 1913, from a land allotment obtained by Chief Charlie Cully in 1887, and was one of 48 Rancherias terminated in the 1950s and 1960s by the California Rancheria Termination Acts.
Many of the terminated Rancherias have been restored though the Nevada City Nisenan Rancheria hasn’t yet despite Covert and the tribe’s efforts.
Recent shakeups in the Native American Heritage Commission has created opportunities though Covert explained, that have allowed them to gain some recognitions as a legitimate tribe in the state.
“If you were a formally terminated tribe, then you automatically apply,” Covert explained of the process for becoming re-recognized native peoples.
“Living descendants, that was always separate. My grandpa was on that list for ever,” Covert said.
“People that were on the list had to reapply, there are some tribes that are not on the list.
“The Siakumne thing that happened, they were a huge problem. There was United Auburn, a Colfax group, and the Nevada City Rancheria,” Covert said.
“There was some influx in the Native American Heritage Commission, no one at the helm, during the first and second time I tried to apply,” Covert said. “We’ve got this conglomerate tribe, the Siakumne that are seeking recognition. They’ve claimed this huge landscape form Lassen Peak to the Central Valley. We’re all saying ‘how can we remedy this?’ It’s really hard to get on the list, but there was no teeth, no way to remove someone from that process,” Covert said.
“We finally got on the list officially, So the Nevada City Rancheria is on the Native American Heritage Commission’s list of legitimate tribes in California. Which means what? More work,” Covert said.
Covert describes the land that historic Nisenan tribes occupied including land from Yuba County in the west to the edge of Washoe territory near Tahoe in the east, as well as a tiny end of Butte County.
“It is a bunch more work, since again, Newsom apologized for California’s part in the Indian genocide and he has put a budget behind it. Doing an investigation to come out in 2025 where the truth and healing commission will release their findings,” Covert said.
Covert referenced governor Gavin Newsom’s June 2019 conference where he formally apologized for the state of California’s involvement in the genocide of its Native American populations following statehood.
“In all that, there is money there, we got a 50,000 grant from the truth and healing fund. It was streamlined, they made it easier,” Covert said.
“With that we will be establishing the foundation for genealogy, and start building archives. Recently got a museum collections software,” Covert said. “Gavin is building budgets for California tribes. It is really important that we are on that list.
Covert notes how much time it has taken to get to this point and lists some of those accomplishments.
“Grass Valley adopted a letter of support, we’ve got (Nevada) county, we’ve got the State, both Nevada City and Grass Valley, both chambers (of commerce) in both cities are both awesome and fabulous,” Covert said.
“The film festival, the Tribute trail stuff, the land acquisition that we got. We actually wrote for another grant for the land, Sierra Fund has been great,” Covert said.
“That is all rolling forward, almost every Friday for two and a half years, I meet with these two guys, one is a federally recognized native lawyer, the other is a little more politically affiliated. Works for Smithsonian. We’re getting really close, we’re getting a draft something hoping that would be wrapping up this month. All of this stuff, we received a $120,000 anonymous donation for C.H.I.R.P. that has almost entirely gone to tribal members,” Covert said.
C.H.I.R.P. or California Heritage Indigenous Research Project is a non-profit effort of the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan that includes fundraising opportunities for the tribe such as the Ancestral Homelands Reciprocity Program, which sets up individuals to provide ongoing financial support.
According to Covert, these donations have made direct and positive impacts to the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan.
“Mother got hearing aids, cheapest car for family, trying to lessen their stress,” Covert said of the usage of their donation money.
“I feel like my best analogy, balloons getting close to hitting the ground,” Covert said. “Who cares if everyone is on the Native American Heritage Commission’s list if everyone’s dead.”
Currently according to Covert, the Nevada City Nisenan Rancheria has 142 tribal members.
“The community has been so responsive and great,” Covert said. “We helped with fines, medical, and outstanding bills, trying to get them just in the shape where they can function.”
Aside from monetary donations there have even been donations of land, including 32 acres off of Deer Creek acquired in 2018 with the help of The Sierra Fund.
“There has been a lot of buzz about land back,” Covert said. “Adjacent areas are now calling themselves Nisenan that used to be Miwok/Maidu, that were told that’s what they were.”
“We went out the day before yesterday to the Personeni land holdings. One of them is selling 130 acres but she had the idea, ‘why don’t we and the real estate agent fundraise for the land?’,” Covert said. “It is happening. I want something of substance to happen before my mom dies. I don’t want them to die in deep poverty.”
Gaming as a revenue source?
Though many other recognized tribes are allowed to conduct Indian gaming as a revenue source, Covert says that the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan will not go that route if they become an officially recognized tribe again.
“We announced it publicly because the (Nevada County Board of) Supervisors asked about it. We are not going to game, that’s just the way it is,” Covert said.
“If some high roller came in and wanted to, with say 500 million, we would say ‘no that’s not our path’.”
Covert described a conversation she had with her tribal lawyer about the Indian gaming topic.
“One of them said, ‘you can’t get recognized without gaming’, I was like what is this muck of a thing we are getting into,” Covert said.
“On one hand because of the other gaming tribes around us, that is their recognized resource, they see that as their resource.
“The other guy said, ‘you will not get recognized if you want gaming, because (United) Auburn (Indian Community) and Enterprise (Rancheria) will destroy you. We have no fight.’
“I know both scenarios are probably true,” Covert said. “It took awhile but absolutely the non-gaming path has come forward.”
Covert shared some of her thoughts about gaming she’s had over the years.
“Personally when gaming started in the 90s, I was watching it all go up around me and why? When I was younger, I was like ‘why always not us?’ and I was getting really bitter about it,” Covert said.
“Then for a while, post Siakumne stuff, I hated the mention of even gaming. I am so thankful for any tribe, I don’t care if they have oil leases, or gaming, I didn’t care, as long as they can take care of themselves I say good for them.”
“Why is it only gaming? Why is it the only cracker that has been passed? If it was all up to me, it’s dirty,” Covert said.
“Of course we want to build our nation and money is the exact ticket to get on the train and have some control, but especially in the moment we are in right now, especially with the social funding.
There are funding options coming up,” Covert said.
Siakumne still here
Since the rise of the recognition of the Nisenan in recent years, many assume that the Tsi-akim Maidu (aka “Siakumne”) do not have a rightful presence in western Nevada County.
“We were here. We are here. We will always be here,” Siakumne Chairman Don Ryberg said.
Ryberg was born in Quincy, CA in 1942, was a logger by profession, and has researched his people’s history for more than 30 years confirming historical ties to the area by a signed federal treaty on the Bear River. He is currently in the process of building “Pata Panaka (Baby Woodpecker) Village” as a re-creation of a historical village located on the Burton Educational Preserve off Lake Vera Purdon Road in Nevada City.
Ryberg values “ceremony and healing” and holds weekly sweat house ceremonies partnering with 4 Elements Earth Education & Foxwalkers to mentor youth with life and survival skills based on indigenous knowledge. Together with the tribe, they host Indigenous Peoples Days in October to educate, and promote healing, because, “everyone is indigenous from somewhere,” Ryberg said.
Ryberg is driven by a love for his ancestors.
“We honor our ancestors’ survival, without which, we do not exist,” Ryberg said.
A walk through Pata Panaka on any given day may reveal young Foxwalkers testing their balance skills teetering across a log suspended over a pond or chipping away at chunks of obsidian with bone and hide, making arrowheads in the traditional indigenous way. Elsewhere on the property elders might be gathered in the traditional big house.
Evidence of historic habitation by ancestors of the village site may be seen in various locations in the form of grinding rocks utilized to make traditional acorn flour. Nearby are new metate stations set up for young Foxwalkers to learn how to make acorn flour of their own.
“This big house is the first one since pioneers and settlers burned down the last one in the 1890s out on Pleasant Valley Road,” Ryberg said. It is built in the traditional manner using only large logs, cedar bark, earth and stones.
A history recounted
Ryberg recounts the United State’s quest for “Manifest Destiny”, which led to pioneers heading “out west” beginning after Lewis and Clark’s expedition of 1804-1806.
“Hundreds of thousands of foreigners came to our land, all speaking different languages, which caused many different variations of our tribal name. They found our gold which caused a wave of humanity to invade our home. The foreigners could not understand or pronounce our language, so they wrote down what they heard. We did not have a written language; therefore, it was difficult if not impossible to understand who we were,” Ryberg said.
“The invaders expected and hoped for our total extermination, therefore, lacked motivation to learn our language. The language barrier made it almost impossible for anthropologists/historians to agree,” Ryberg said.
According to Ryberg, the tribe has been involved in at least six treaties and have documented village sites for 230 miles and probably more within that geographical area.
“This proves that our people were present,” Ryberg said.
Fraud and coercion were always a part in every treaty negotiation, according to Ryberg who gave a good example of a Feb. 4, 1848 treaty with John Sutter and James W. Marshall, where the names of the Indian participants were purposely misspelled.
“But the treaty was never ratified,” Ryberg said. “The treaties were locked up by Congress for over 50 years so nobody knew what or who was in them,” Ryberg said.
“The anthropologists inaccurately concluded that the California Indians separated themselves into different tribes that did not venture more than 12 miles from their village sites. So how does one explain that the treaties were signed by different leaders of the same tribe? The land connects the people, which connects the variances of names: for example, “Tsi-Akim” vs “Siakumne”. Our village sites are within a large territory,” Ryberg said.
“It’s not a good history. Nobody wants to go there, but I want to go there. Let’s talk about the truth, let’s not talk about lies. In the 1870s, Stephen Powers, ethnographer, came to this country. He didn’t think the people had enough sense to know who they were, so he began naming them “Maidu”, “Miwok”, “Nisenan”, etc. He did not have access to the treaties of 1851-1852. Nobody did. When they opened up the treaties in the early 1900s, none of these names were on them. After they found out the real names on the treaties, they never did change them. What really gets me is these anthropologists, genealogists and historians went to school, but were taught wrong, so they teach wrong. Should California Indian history be rewritten? I think so,” Ryberg said, recalling the quote from Native American writer John Trudell, “‘They lied to us, then they lied to themselves about lying to us’.”
Federal court proceedings
“There is no documentation on our termination,” Ryberg said.
“They terminated the land, but they forgot to terminate the tribe. ‘Administrative error’ they say. Recently, the federal judge says we have merit and did not dismiss us. Our tribe was documented by the treaty to be here in 1851. The United States got into the ‘tribe creation’ business in 1934,” Ryberg said in reference to the California Rancherias.
“There is a significant difference between a ‘historical tribe’ and a ‘government created tribe’,” Ryberg said.
The Nevada County Historical Society denounced support of the Siakumne when the Nisenan were making their presence more well known in 2010 according to Ryberg.
“It’s not my place to fight with other tribes. I won’t do it. I know who the hell I am and where I come from, because of my research,” Ryberg said.
At 80 years old, Ryberg has shown little signs of slowing down and aside from working on his book, helping transform Pata Panaka, and mentoring youth, Ryberg is getting ready for the Tribe’s biggest event of the year, Indigenous Peoples’ Days. This year is the Siakumne’s 25th anniversary of IPD who, along with 4 Elements Earth Education’s partnership, will hold the event October 4th -8th 2023, at Pata Panaka.
Everyone is invited to take part in the event that offers sharing, learning and healing. For more information visit www.indigenouspeoplesdays.org.