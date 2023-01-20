Hello, Nevada County! In early January, when I was sworn into my second term as District 4 Supervisor, I declared 2023 the Year of the Heart. May we have the courage to reach out with kindness, compassion, and integrity. May the fruits of our labor yield gratitude and generosity. Let’s live on that for 2023.
Emergency ProclamationOn January 10, Nevada County joined 18 other California counties in proclaiming a local emergency due to the series of winter storms that have brought substantial rain, high winds, and significant snowfall at higher elevations, resulting in damage to County roads due to fallen trees, debris flows, and culvert failures. The local emergency proclamation, in addition to State and federal emergency declarations, allows Nevada County to respond more effectively to winter storm impacts, seek and utilize mutual aid as needed, obtain State and federal funding where available, and ensure the County has the necessary tools to endure the ongoing weather events.
Nevada County OES and partners continue to respond, monitor, and stay prepared for the ongoing storms and encourage residents to do the following to stay prepared:
- Fuel up your personal vehicle and make sure you have fuel for your generator
- Check on your neighbors
- Stay tuned to trusted news sources, such as local media outlets and government agencies
- Make sure you have enough groceries for 72 hours
- Ensure you have a secondary way to heat your home
- Charge your cell phone, tablet, laptop, etc.
- Call 211 — not 911 — for non-emergencies
- Sign up for emergency alerts through CodeRED by:
- visiting ReadyNevadaCounty.org/EmergencyAlerts
- texting ReadyNevadaCounty to 99411 and follow the link; or,
- calling 211 for assistance from a Connecting Point call agent.
- Avoid flooded roads, and never try to drive across a flooded road
- Be aware of flooding concerns along waterways and low-lying areas
- Secure household items that may blow away in high winds
- Use sandbags to mitigate flooding on your property. The county of Nevada has no-cost sandbags at four sites listed here and are first come first serve: www,ReadyNevadaCounty.org/Sandbags
- Report down trees or flooding on County maintained roads at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/ServiceRequest for by calling (530) 265-1411
- Report sewer overflows, spills, or flashing lights at wastewater facilities by calling 530-265-1555 to help us prevent or address spills. Do not open sewer cleanouts or break pipes to drain stormwater.
New BeginningsOn January 3rd, seven Nevada County elected officials joined me in being sworn into office for new terms. I was sworn into my second term as District 4 Supervisor, Lisa Swarthout of Grass Valley was sworn into her first term as District 3 Supervisor, Sheriff Shannan Moon Sheriff began her second term, Jesse Wilson started his first term as District Attorney, Natalie Adona became our new Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters, Rolf Kleinhans became our new Assessor, and Tina Vernon began her fourth term as Treasurer/Tax-Collector.
Additionally, the Board of Supervisors made its annual selection of chair and vice chair. The 2023 chair will be District 2 Supervisor Ed Scofield, who is serving as chair for the fourth time now, over the course of his four terms in office! And vice chair will be District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock.
I’m pleased to pass the baton to Supervisor Scofield, who will do a wonderful job in this leadership role, running the board’s meetings, approving the meeting agendas, establishing committee appointments, presiding over ceremonies, and more.
Award for Innovative Disaster Livestock ProgramIn 2022, Nevada, Placer, and Yuba counties partnered to create a Disaster Livestock Access Program to support the safe evacuation of livestock from commercial ranch operations during a disaster such as a wildfire. The innovative multi-jurisdictional program was recognized with a 2022 Challenge Award by the California State Association of Counties (CSAC). The CSAC Challenge Awards are the state’s premier program recognizing and elevating the most innovative programs among California’s 58 counties.
“Ranchers are an important part of our community,” said Nevada County Agricultural Commissioner Chris de Nijs. “In the event that Nevada County experiences a fire, this program will give them the ability to save the lives of animals and protect their livelihood.”
“The Nevada-Placer-Yuba Ag. Pass program is an amazing example of the agricultural industry working together with our local public safety partners to build a common-sense program that serves the needs of our ranching community without being overly bureaucratic,” said Placer County Agricultural Commissioner Josh Huntsinger. “Recognizing that natural disasters, and particularly catastrophic wildfire, will continue to factor into our livestock community’s business operations, the Ag. Pass program has already proven its value during the wildfires that have occurred in Placer County since the program’s inception.”
“The Livestock Access Pass solution is a well-thought-out way to balance the safety of those working in our ag community with the practicality of protecting our $25 million livestock industry during an emergency,” said Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner Steve Scheer. “It’s a program that is strengthened through some very careful collaboration among the three counties, and the effort has gained the appreciation of livestock ranchers throughout the region.”
Support and participation from UC Cooperative Extension, CAL FIRE, and the Sheriff and Office of Emergency Services in all three counties helped make the program possible. These partners all have critical roles in evacuations and protecting life and property against a wildfire.
Penn Valley Community Foundation
You can order spring flowers, seeds, and bulbs to support the Penn Valley Community Foundation. Find the link for ordering and more information at www.pennvalleycf.org (under Fundraising). Contact info@pennvalleycf.org if you are interested in joining the board and/or volunteering (event planning, fundraising, and more)!
Events
- Upcoming meetings of the Board of Supervisors (BOS) in 2023:
- January 24, February 21 and February 28
- BOS agendas posted here 72 hours prior to the meeting date.
- BOS Annual Workshop: January 25-27, Gold Miner’s Inn, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Penn Valley Library events:
- Story Time, every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
- Lego Club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m.
- January 26 at 1 p.m., Penn Valley Page Turners Book Club Meeting
- Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Business for Breakfast, February 2 at 7 a.m. at Buttermaker’s Cottage in Western Gateway Park.
As always, please reach out if you have questions, concerns, or ideas you’d like to share with me: 530-265-1480 or Sue.Hoek@nevadacountyca.gov.