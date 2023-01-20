Sue Hoek

Hello, Nevada County! In early January, when I was sworn into my second term as District 4 Supervisor, I declared 2023 the Year of the Heart. May we have the courage to reach out with kindness, compassion, and integrity. May the fruits of our labor yield gratitude and generosity. Let’s live on that for 2023.

Emergency ProclamationOn January 10, Nevada County joined 18 other California counties in proclaiming a local emergency due to the series of winter storms that have brought substantial rain, high winds, and significant snowfall at higher elevations, resulting in damage to County roads due to fallen trees, debris flows, and culvert failures. The local emergency proclamation, in addition to State and federal emergency declarations, allows Nevada County to respond more effectively to winter storm impacts, seek and utilize mutual aid as needed, obtain State and federal funding where available, and ensure the County has the necessary tools to endure the ongoing weather events.

As always, please reach out if you have questions, concerns, or ideas you’d like to share with me: 530-265-1480 or Sue.Hoek@nevadacountyca.gov.