Phyllis Gurewitz

Courtesy photo | Phyllis Gurewitz  

This month we highlight Phyllis Gurewitz, Convenance Compliance Officer, who has worked for LWA for over 16 years.

Phyllis grew up in Daly City, San Francisco. She considers herself lucky enough to still have several dear friends from way back when. She was very sports-oriented—they went to sporting events, especially baseball, and played all kinds of sports. She has two brothers, and back then, the girls were way outnumbered by boys, so she says she was a bit of a Tomboy. She stated, “Not sure if I ever totally outgrew that.” Phyllis stayed in San Francisco to earn her B.S. in Marketing from San Francisco State University.