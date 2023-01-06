This month we highlight Phyllis Gurewitz, Convenance Compliance Officer, who has worked for LWA for over 16 years.
Phyllis grew up in Daly City, San Francisco. She considers herself lucky enough to still have several dear friends from way back when. She was very sports-oriented—they went to sporting events, especially baseball, and played all kinds of sports. She has two brothers, and back then, the girls were way outnumbered by boys, so she says she was a bit of a Tomboy. She stated, “Not sure if I ever totally outgrew that.” Phyllis stayed in San Francisco to earn her B.S. in Marketing from San Francisco State University.
Phyllis’s original career was in sales, with a strong emphasis on customer service. She worked for Jumping Jacks Shoes, Reebok, and Keds Shoes, all in the children’s division. She called on all the big chains: Macy’s, Nordstrom, Mervyn’s, Ross, and all the mom and pop stores, and says it was an amazing, challenging, and fulfilling job. Eventually, she found herself relocating to the Lake Tahoe area where there were few sales opportunities, so she ended up working for a Management-Maintenance company that handled several condo/townhomes on the West Shore. It was a completely different experience, and she applied her sales background, love for meeting new people, and diving into new challenges to the job. Once she relocated down to Penn Valley in September of 2004, she chose to continue working in the same field. There was an opening at Lake of the Pines, so she applied and was hired (where she coincidently, had the privilege of working with Donna Brazil, Director of Operations/Communications for LWA). Since she lived closer to Lake Wildwood, she kept an eye out for an opening. A year and a half later, lo and behold, there was an opening in the same department. She was so excited to work for Lake Wildwood. She said, “I immediately felt like part of the family, and I still do. So there you have it, approximately 25 years’ experience working for Associations/HOA’s.”
Phyllis started working for LWA on April 21, 2006, and says she plans on working here as long as she is able. As Convenance Compliance Officer, she is the lead person in the Environmental Management Office. She says, “We do our best to enforce the Rules, oversee construction projects, help with tree removal approvals, paint color approvals, do property inspections when a property sells, and conduct and help with variance applications—just to name a few things. I am very proud and happy with the relationships I have formed over the years. I have come up against many challenges but never wavered. I always tell people I have tough skin and you can’t break me. That’s how I keep my cool, calm demeaner.”
When asked what she likes most about Lake Wildwood, she said, “I love the feeling of ‘community’ in Lake Wildwood. The grounds are kept up so nicely and the Garden Club does a beautiful job with all the landscaping. It is a first-rate Golf Course and is consistently maintained. You can’t beat a relaxing cruise around the Lake, and of course, my favorite place is the Clubhouse 19th Hole.”
When it comes to improving Lake Wildwood, she says she would like to see more space for boat and RV storage.
Thanks for making “the best place better” Phyllis!