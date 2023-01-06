Need some help with pickleball dynamics? Pickleball includes spin, muscle inertia, bounces, and basic physics.
You may want to have a talk with Isaac during idle time at pickleball drop-in. Why Isaac? As a physicist, he is most likely capable of simplifying pickleball on a scientific level. Is Isaac qualified? I offer his present job as proof: Isaac is currently working at Lawrence Livermore Lab on a project utilizing National Ignition Fusion (NIF). Fusion answers this question. What happens when 192 of the world's highest-energy lasers converge on a target the size of a peppercorn filled with hydrogen atoms? Answer: The same thing that happens inside the sun to produce energy. In laymen's terms, Isaac and his group are currently working on a project producing clean energy, in a man-made manner using lasers, the same way the sun produces energy. Think Isaac can explain pickleball spin? Methinks yes! [See lasers.llnl.gov for further understanding of NIF, and information from the national announcement by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).]
Regarding Fusion Ignition performed on December 5, 2022, it was hailed as a potentially world-changing breakthrough and a key, initial step in a decades-long quest for limitless clean energy. In Isaac's opinion, this project's recent breakthrough should be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize, as the energy generated would certainly go a long way in providing necessary worldwide clean energy. For anyone interested, it's Isaacs’s passion, and he has graciously offered to discuss the NIF project with anyone interested. Thank you, Isaac! So, we have a glimpse of what makes Isaac tick, but how did he evolve into this rather special person?
Isaac was born in Houston, Texas, in 1936, with his Jewish parents emigrating from Eastern Europe in 1910. With his siblings, there were eight children in all; four girls, born first, followed by four boys. Isaac was the last child born, only himself and his preceding 90-year-old brother still living. Isaac's family moved to Los Angeles (Culver City area) after WWII, with all but two of the children out of the house by then. His siblings, especially his older brothers, influenced young Isaac in science. All his brothers excelled in school, with an emphasis in the sciences. Isaac's older brother exhibits a master's degree in electrical engineering (Caltech); next brother, Masters of Geology (Caltech) and PhD from Princeton; next brother, undergraduate in math (Princeton) and PhD in math at University of Chicago. His one living brother is currently the nationally recognized title chair at University of Michigan (still working). He received the National Medal of Science, which was awarded to him in 2008, by President Bush. With most of the sciences studied by his brothers before him, Isaac decided to pursue undergraduate degrees in the only sciences not previously covered by his brothers. He received his undergraduate degree in chemistry and math from Berkeley and obtained his PhD in physics from Columbia, in 1965.
In his professional career, Isaac has worked five years in post-doctoral research at Stanford, followed by a faculty position at Sonoma State, for ten years. He then left academia to work for a laser company for four years, winding up at Lawrence Livermore Labs in 1984 and has been there since. He has been working primarily on the NIF laser division project. (Look up NIF on the internet for further information.) With all the accolades his project has received, Isaac says the most beneficial aspect is the crop of new young people brought into the program with rekindling interest in physics, due to projects like NIF.
Isaac has three children and five grandchildren. He and his wife, Susan, were married in 1971 and moved to Lake Wildwood in May of 2017. Previous to Lake Wildwood, Isaac and Susan owned a vacation cabin on a lake with both—especially Susan—enjoying the water. Upon selling the vacation cabin in November 2016, they wasted no time and closed on their Lake Wildwood home in December 2016. After significant remodeling, the Basses moved to Lake Wildwood from their Dublin home. The timing of Susan and Isaac’s move to Lake Wildwood was perfect. Isaac has been allowed to work predominantly from home since COVID-19 began, relatively close to the move-in date of May 2017. The love for lakeside living, and through a quick visit to Lake Wildwood, they found Lake Wildwood to be home. They purchased kayaks, a pontoon boat, and became active in the kayaking club. Susan is active in the local art community, with interests in photography, painting, and, most recently, mosaics. Susan's work can be viewed and admired, as I've heard, with exhibits in the Lake Wildwood Community Center, as well as at the Nevada County Fair.
After 51 years of marriage, Isaac says he’s found out more about Susan from her artwork than verbal discussions. Isaac, as we all know, is active in Lake Wildwood pickleball. He became interested approximately eight years ago when he was introduced to the game while visiting his nephew in Indio, California. Once here in Lake Wildwood, he has used pickleball and various exercises to remain active. Isaac is still going strong, at a young 86-year-old!