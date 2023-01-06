Isaac Bass

Photo by Mark Hertz | Isaac Bass 

Need some help with pickleball dynamics? Pickleball includes spin, muscle inertia, bounces, and basic physics.

You may want to have a talk with Isaac during idle time at pickleball drop-in. Why Isaac? As a physicist, he is most likely capable of simplifying pickleball on a scientific level. Is Isaac qualified? I offer his present job as proof: Isaac is currently working at Lawrence Livermore Lab on a project utilizing National Ignition Fusion (NIF). Fusion answers this question. What happens when 192 of the world's highest-energy lasers converge on a target the size of a peppercorn filled with hydrogen atoms? Answer: The same thing that happens inside the sun to produce energy. In laymen's terms, Isaac and his group are currently working on a project producing clean energy, in a man-made manner using lasers, the same way the sun produces energy. Think Isaac can explain pickleball spin? Methinks yes! [See lasers.llnl.gov for further understanding of NIF, and information from the national announcement by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).]