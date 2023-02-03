Little Theatre LWW

Photo courtesy of Lake Wildwood's Little Theatre | Paul Hauck brings to life the great American lawyer in “The Trials of Clarence Darrow,” one of three plays in Lake Wildwood Little Theatre’s Winter into Spring Festival, playing March 1 through March 10 at the Oaks Clubhouse in Lake Wildwood.

Lake Wildwood Little Theatre has announced the line-up for its Winter into Spring Festival, a series of three plays running from March 1 through March 10. Proceeds from the Festival will go to the Penn Valley Fire Department to support local fire and emergency preparedness and protection.

Bookending the run will be the debut productions of Wildwood Radio Theatre, a new series of staged readings. First up: “Sylvia”, by A.R. Gurney (“Love Letters”). If you divide HUSBAND+WIFE by MAN+DOG, can this marriage be saved? This uproarious comedy gets to the heart of the matter as relationships collide and all species involved, including one sassy talking canine, learn to communicate and accommodate in new ways. “Sylvia” plays Wednesday through Friday March 1, 2, and 3.