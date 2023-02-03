Lake Wildwood Little Theatre has announced the line-up for its Winter into Spring Festival, a series of three plays running from March 1 through March 10. Proceeds from the Festival will go to the Penn Valley Fire Department to support local fire and emergency preparedness and protection.
Bookending the run will be the debut productions of Wildwood Radio Theatre, a new series of staged readings. First up: “Sylvia”, by A.R. Gurney (“Love Letters”). If you divide HUSBAND+WIFE by MAN+DOG, can this marriage be saved? This uproarious comedy gets to the heart of the matter as relationships collide and all species involved, including one sassy talking canine, learn to communicate and accommodate in new ways. “Sylvia” plays Wednesday through Friday March 1, 2, and 3.
The weekend of March 4-5 will feature long-time Little Theatre member Paul Hauck’s acclaimed one-man show, “The Trials of Clarence Darrow.” As writer and actor, Paul takes us into the great mind and ferocious heart of the legendary American lawyer. Highlighted by sharp comic miniatures of Darrow’s clients and adversaries, Paul’s powerful first-person portrait puts the audience in the place of jurors who are thrilled by Darrow’s masterful courtroom oratory. The show plays for two performances only, including a matinee on Sunday, March 5.
Closing the Festival is “Jake’s Women,” a close-to-the-bone comedy by the late great Neil Simon. Jake is a writer, a widower, a husband, a father, and a philanderer—in short, one very mixed-up man among many strong women. As they pass in and out of his life, his writing, and his fantasies, he learns the hard way what he really wants—and just how much it’s worth. Also presented readers theatre style, “Jake’s Women” plays Wednesday through Friday, March 8, 9, and 10.
“The idea of a festival with multiple productions is new for us,” says Little Theatre board president Steve Young. “Also new is our staging of shows as readers theatre.”
“We’re calling it ‘radio theatre’ because it’s like taking the audience into the studio for an old-fashioned drama broadcast,” Steve adds. “We’ll have lights and music and sound effects. But the emphasis is on acting with the voice, and our actors are having a great time rising to the challenge.”
With open seating and flexible pricing, theatre-goers can choose the plays that appeal to them—individual tickets are $10 each for “Sylvia” and “Jake’s Women” and $20 for “The Trials of Clarence Darrow”—or purchase a festival pass good for all three shows for just $30.
All shows will play in the Cedar Room at the Oaks Clubhouse. Curtain time is 7 p.m., except for the Sunday matinee of “The Trials of Clarence Darrow” at 2 p.m. Tickets will go on sale online on February 3 at brownpapertickets.com (search on keyword Lake Wildwood), and will also be available at the door.