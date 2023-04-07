In the wake of its triumphant Winter Into Spring Festival, Lake Wildwood’s resident theatre company has donated $2500 from the festival proceeds to the Penn Valley Fire Protection District to support local fire and emergency preparedness and response.
“Our offering of three plays over ten days, two in a new readers theatre format, was a resounding success,” said the group’s board chairman, Steve Young. “Our audiences loved the shows, and our treasurer was delighted to inform us that our box office was strong as well.
“So we’re proud to be able to make this donation to the local fire and emergency services we all depend on, especially in this era of heightened wildfire risk and awareness,” he continued.
According to Penn Valley Fire Chief Don Wagner, the donation comes at a critical time for the district.
“As most people in the community know, the adjacent Rough and Ready fire district has recently been dissolved,” said Chief Wagner. “As a result, that district’s territory has been added to ours.”
Along with its expanded responsibilities, the chief explained, the local district has inherited additional equipment and budget dollars. Already among the most underfunded protection districts in the state, however, Penn Valley now faces additional challenges.
“Maintaining and upgrading our firefighting and lifesaving resources to meet both our needs and regulatory requirements is a never-ending process,” Chief Wagner said. “To help us meet our broad range of expenses, we rely on the generosity of donors from the community, both individuals and groups like the Lake Wildwood theatre.”