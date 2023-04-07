Little Theatre Lake Wildwood donation

Photo by Vicki Young | Lake Wildwood Little Theatre board member Paul Hauck presents PV Fire Protection District Chief Don Wagner with the group’s $2500 donation from the proceeds of the theatre company’s successful Winter Into Spring Festival of three plays in early March.

In the wake of its triumphant Winter Into Spring Festival, Lake Wildwood’s resident theatre company has donated $2500 from the festival proceeds to the Penn Valley Fire Protection District to support local fire and emergency preparedness and response.

“Our offering of three plays over ten days, two in a new readers theatre format, was a resounding success,” said the group’s board chairman, Steve Young. “Our audiences loved the shows, and our treasurer was delighted to inform us that our box office was strong as well.