LWA Vet Recognition

Courtesy photo

The Lake Wildwood Social Committee is seeking nominations for this year’s July 4th Veterans Recognition Ceremony. Your help in finding this year’s honoree is needed. Please take a moment and nominate a Lake Wildwood resident who has served in the armed forces, has contributed to the betterment or enhancement of our community, and can be saluted at our ceremony on Independence Day. A brief description of why you believe the individual should be selected would be appreciated. Nomination forms may be downloaded from the Association website or submit your nomination to phillipgarcia6478@comcast.net or return them via the Administration drop box NLT June 1, 2023. Thank you for your thoughtful response.