The Lake Wildwood Social Committee is seeking nominations for this year’s July 4th Veterans Recognition Ceremony. Your help in finding this year’s honoree is needed. Please take a moment and nominate a Lake Wildwood resident who has served in the armed forces, has contributed to the betterment or enhancement of our community, and can be saluted at our ceremony on Independence Day. A brief description of why you believe the individual should be selected would be appreciated. Nomination forms may be downloaded from the Association website or submit your nomination to phillipgarcia6478@comcast.net or return them via the Administration drop box NLT June 1, 2023. Thank you for your thoughtful response.
Veteran Recognition on July 4th
- Submitted by the Lake Wildwood Social Committee
