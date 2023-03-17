Spring is just around the corner and it's that time of year to search nooks and crannies for unwanted items to sell at our annual Tools Trash and Treasures event (TT&T). Lake Wildwood’s north side TT&T is scheduled for April 22 and 23, 2023. The Community Center (lower Marina) parking lot TT&T will also be held on April 22. The south side TT&T is scheduled for April 29 and 30, 2023.
Placards for home sales and for the parking lot are $25 each and go on sale starting March 27 at the Member Services Office. Placards must be displayed at homes and in the Community Center parking lot in order to participate.