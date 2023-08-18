The "One of These Nights" Eagles tribute concert was a huge success! Great band, great crowd and a ton of fun. Our next concert features "’60’s Summer of Love" on Aug 26. The Music of the ‘60s holds a special memory for those who grew up with it. It was music you could sing along with, music you could dance to, music you fell in love with. Now, one group brings all the memorable music from the ‘60s together for you in one great show. So, get your freak on, bust out the tie-dye fashion, put a flower in your hair and come party to the music of the ‘60s. Concert starts at 7 p.m. in Commodore Park. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. Purchase online here:
Music by the Lake presents 60's Summer of Love
