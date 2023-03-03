This month we highlight Tricia Lutkus, Pastry Chef, who has just recently joined our team at The Oaks Clubhouse.
Tricia grew up just north of Boston, Massachusetts. She is the youngest of five children, and an identical twin. They spent their summers exploring New England, camping, and hiking, which is most likely why she has a love for nature. She comes from a family of artists of many mediums (musicians, hairdressers, cartoonists, and many others). She has always had a love of all things sweet for as long as she can remember, which we can attribute to her chosen career path.
She went to a vocational high school where baking was her major. She said, “I wasn’t a big fan of cooking, so I begged to stay in the bakery.” Then, she studied baking and pastry arts at Johnson & Wales in Providence, Rhode Island where she graduated in 1992 with an AOS.
She arrived in Nevada County just weeks ago, after a week-long road trip in her little Jeep from the East Coast. She started her adventure on Martha’s Vineyard and this was her very first road trip. She stated, “I finally saw the Grand Canyon! I made lots of memories and it was definitely the best way to start my new adventure.”
Her first job was in high school at a small Italian bakery in her hometown. She was decorating wedding cakes by her junior year and teaching in the bakery when a substitute was needed. After graduating college, she worked in Boston at a French hotel for a few years. She then married and started a family and put her career on the backburner, but always kept baking. She said, “I made many wedding cakes as well as other baked goods.” She held odd jobs to keep food on the table and then started working at a farm in New Hampshire, where she lived with her sons. As the head baker, she managed a small staff, taught many the craft of scratch baking, and filled many customers bellies with breads and treats. She moved to Martha’s Vineyard in 2020 and held a few different jobs before working at a dairy/cheese farm as the pastry chef. Her specialty there was hand rolled croissants and danishes.
In her free time, you can find her baking. She stated, “baking is my passion.” She loves taking recipes and changing them. Aside from baking, she also enjoys reading, painting and decorating spaces, thrifting, and shopping. She said, “I also love adventures and can’t wait to add the West Coast sites!”
She is a mom of three amazing young men. They are 27, 25, and 21. She says, “I also have two beautiful young ladies that ‘adopted’ me.” They all still live in New Hampshire where she raised them. Her mom lives in Massachusetts with her twin, and she has twin brothers, one on each coast.
Welcome Tricia, we’re so happy to have you with us!