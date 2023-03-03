Tricia LWA

Courtesy photo

This month we highlight Tricia Lutkus, Pastry Chef, who has just recently joined our team at The Oaks Clubhouse.

Tricia grew up just north of Boston, Massachusetts. She is the youngest of five children, and an identical twin. They spent their summers exploring New England, camping, and hiking, which is most likely why she has a love for nature. She comes from a family of artists of many mediums (musicians, hairdressers, cartoonists, and many others). She has always had a love of all things sweet for as long as she can remember, which we can attribute to her chosen career path.