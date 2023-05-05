This month we highlight Tom Reguilon, Recreation Houseman, who celebrated six years of working for Lake Wildwood Association at the beginning of this year.
Tom was born in Hayward, California, and that is where he spent his childhood. He was a boy scout and loved playing baseball, running cross country, and wrestling. When he was in high school, he worked at the local Lucky’s (grocery store). He and his wife were married in 1971 and then he was a medic in the Reserves for four years.
He attended an apprenticeship to learn how to paint cars. He stated, “My brother-in-law was in the body shop trade, so I got a job with him working at a dealership. I painted cars for 40 years.” Then he decided to retire, but that didn’t last long. A friend of his asked if he wanted to drive a shuttle car for Honda, which he accepted, and he went back to work for a couple years. Then, 10 years ago, he and his wife moved to Lake Wildwood to retire once again. He loved to go on walks around the Community and going to the Zumba Gold Class. He said, “Then I went into the Community Center, got a job as a houseman, and I’m still there.”
Tom currently lives in Lake Wildwood with his wife and their cat. He said, “We never had kids, our pets through the years were our kids.”
When asked what he likes about Lake Wildwood, he said, “I love the views, the people, and the security.”
Tom enjoys meeting people at the Community Center. He stated, “The people I meet are friendly. It’s nice when I am at different places and someone says, ‘Hi Tom!’”
We are happy you are part of the LWA team Tom!