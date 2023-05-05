Tom R.

Submitted photo

This month we highlight Tom Reguilon, Recreation Houseman, who celebrated six years of working for Lake Wildwood Association at the beginning of this year.

Tom was born in Hayward, California, and that is where he spent his childhood. He was a boy scout and loved playing baseball, running cross country, and wrestling. When he was in high school, he worked at the local Lucky’s (grocery store). He and his wife were married in 1971 and then he was a medic in the Reserves for four years.