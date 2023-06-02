This month we highlight Ashley Lach, Catering and Events Manager, who began working for Lake Wildwood Association in March 2023.
Ashley was born in the Los Angeles area and spent her early childhood near the beach. Ashley comes from a large family. Her mom is one of eight kids, which makes Ashley one of 26 cousins. She also has two brothers and two sisters. When she was ten years old, her parents moved their family to Cool, California. A year later they settled in Grass Valley on a couple of acres where they could have lots of animals. She spent most of her time swimming in their pool and playing softball. She graduated from Bear River High School and then moved back to Southern California to attend the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. There, she earned her degree in fashion design.
After graduating from college, she did various fashion shows and Hollywood events. She moved to San Diego when she took a job for an event company, which is where she found her love for planning weddings and events. After seven years of managing events in Southern California, she moved to the East Coast with her husband. She continued executing events for various companies in Virginia and around D.C. She also started a photography and social media management business. After spending 10 years in Virginia, she and her family moved back to Nevada County.
Ashley has been married to her husband for 14 years, and together they have three children, two boys and a girl. In her free time, she loves spending time with her family and friends and being outdoors.
Ashley was hired in March as the Catering and Events Manager. The position allows her to help community members, Committees, and Clubs plan their events and all that it entails. The job includes lots of emails, phone calls, meetings, and scheduling. She says, “It is fulfilling seeing events come together from beginning to end.”
When asked, “What do you like about Lake Wildwood?”, she says, “The community and people. It’s so nice getting to meet all the different people that live here and then seeing them around the Clubhouse whether for dinner or an event.”
We are very happy you are part of the LWA team, Ashley!