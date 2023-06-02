Ashley Lach

Submitted Photo

This month we highlight Ashley Lach, Catering and Events Manager, who began working for Lake Wildwood Association in March 2023.

Ashley was born in the Los Angeles area and spent her early childhood near the beach. Ashley comes from a large family. Her mom is one of eight kids, which makes Ashley one of 26 cousins. She also has two brothers and two sisters. When she was ten years old, her parents moved their family to Cool, California. A year later they settled in Grass Valley on a couple of acres where they could have lots of animals. She spent most of her time swimming in their pool and playing softball. She graduated from Bear River High School and then moved back to Southern California to attend the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. There, she earned her degree in fashion design.