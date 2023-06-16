Longest Day

Courtesy Photo | Lake Wildwood Duplicate Bridge Club members will be outside Holiday Market on Saturday, June 24, to collect donations for the Alzheimer’s Association. Shown here are 2022 volunteers Jamie Newman, left, Pam Moreland, Deanna Heyser and Jim Hook.

Most everyone knows someone affected by Alzheimer’s Disease—whether it’s a friend, colleague or even a spouse or parent. In fact, one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

That’s why the Lake Wildwood Duplicate Bridge Club takes its annual Alzheimer’s fundraiser seriously. But, they also make it fun—by playing three games of duplicate bridge and sponsoring a community-wide donation event at Holiday Market on Saturday, June 24.