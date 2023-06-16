Most everyone knows someone affected by Alzheimer’s Disease—whether it’s a friend, colleague or even a spouse or parent. In fact, one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
That’s why the Lake Wildwood Duplicate Bridge Club takes its annual Alzheimer’s fundraiser seriously. But, they also make it fun—by playing three games of duplicate bridge and sponsoring a community-wide donation event at Holiday Market on Saturday, June 24.
This will be the bridge club’s 10th year partnering with Unit 461 of the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) to participate in The Longest Day fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.
“We are proud of our past efforts to help raise money for this leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research,” says Deanna Heyser, who co-chairs the event with Jamie Newman. “The Alzheimer’s Association has made great strides providing support, education, and resources for both the caregivers and those affected by this debilitating disease.”
“We know that it’s an exhausting road on which to travel, and we’re grateful for any help,” Jamie adds.
Three opportunities to play
The fundraising begins with a 9:30 a.m. game on Tuesday, June 20, at the Lake Wildwood Community Center. Players should arrive by 9:15 a.m. to register—and enjoy complimentary home-baked scones and coffee while greeting others.
The second game starts at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20. Again, please arrive 15 minutes early. More home-baked goods, a cheese/cracker platter and coffee will be offered during the afternoon session.
Unit 461 will host a game at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at the Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley. Please arrive by 9:15 a.m.
Fees are $5 per person per session, and players do not need to be ACBL members. However, proof of recent COVID vaccination is required. Additional donations are always welcome!
Help out at Holiday
Volunteers from the bridge club will also be outside the Penn Valley Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. Community members generously donated more than $800 at the 2022 pop-up booth.
“Last year was our first time reaching out to the greater Lake Wildwood-Penn Valley community via Holiday Market, and the results were truly inspirational,” Heyser says.
Added to additional donations from local residents and bridge players, the Lake Wildwood Duplicate Bridge Club and Unit 461 raised $6,696 for Alzheimer’s research in 2022. “It’s important to note that 100% of donations go directly to the Alzheimer’s Association,” says Jim Hook, the club’s game director.
Bridge club volunteers will have Alzheimer’s resource information available at the Holiday Market booth and can provide specific referral information as needed.
“We want to make sure that our community has knowledge of services and resources available locally,” Heyser notes.
Please contact Deanna Heyser at 831-402-2735 for additional information about the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information about playing with the Lake Wildwood Duplicate Bridge Club, contact Bev Britton at 415-827-4821 or bevbritton@sbcglobal.net.