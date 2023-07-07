This year’s Fourth of July celebration saluted the service of Lake Wildwood resident Mike Zemetra for his service in the United States Navy.

Born in Providence Rhode Island in 1945 and raised in Southern California, Mike always knew he would serve his nation in the Navy and aviation. His Father served in the Navy during World War II as an aviation maintenance officer. His uncles were both in the Marine Corps during the war. Before World War II, Mike’s Dad flew as a barnstorming civilian pilot while still serving in the Civil Air Patrol. From his earliest days as a kid playing hide and seek with his sister, Mike vividly recalls his favorite hiding spot in his parents’ closet where he would hide in Dad’s old Navy service dress gray uniform. Like most spouses of this era, Mike’s Mom served the nation by single-handedly taking care of the family during the war years. Mike was raised in a family where service to the nation and others was just expected as part of citizenship.