This year’s Fourth of July celebration saluted the service of Lake Wildwood resident Mike Zemetra for his service in the United States Navy.
Born in Providence Rhode Island in 1945 and raised in Southern California, Mike always knew he would serve his nation in the Navy and aviation. His Father served in the Navy during World War II as an aviation maintenance officer. His uncles were both in the Marine Corps during the war. Before World War II, Mike’s Dad flew as a barnstorming civilian pilot while still serving in the Civil Air Patrol. From his earliest days as a kid playing hide and seek with his sister, Mike vividly recalls his favorite hiding spot in his parents’ closet where he would hide in Dad’s old Navy service dress gray uniform. Like most spouses of this era, Mike’s Mom served the nation by single-handedly taking care of the family during the war years. Mike was raised in a family where service to the nation and others was just expected as part of citizenship.
So when the Navy recruiter visited Cleveland High School in Reseda, California, it was no surprise that Mike would apply for, and be awarded, a Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship. Mike matriculated to the University of California at Berkeley where he studied economics. He graduated in 1967 and was commissioned an Ensign in the United States Navy. Next on the list was fulfilling his aviation destiny which he did by attending Navy Pilot training in Pensacola, FL and Corpus Christi, TX. It was in Corpus Christi that he met his future wife Joanne. Mike earned his wings of gold as a Naval Aviator in 1968, and in 1969, Mike and Joanne were married in a military wedding at the Protestant Chapel in NAS Corpus Christi.
Mike’s military career began with a nine year stint on active duty where he served as a primary flight instructor in Pensacola at VT-1, P3 Orion Co-Pilot, Patrol Plane Commander, and P3 Flight Instructor at Moffett Field. Asked about his proudest achievement while on active duty, Mike said, “as a primary flight instructor, I trained 33 student aviators up to and through their first military solo flight. All of these guys went on to have successful naval aviation careers and many became successful airline pilots. That was rewarding.” As if the Navy wasn’t enough to keep him busy, Mike had also been attending law school at night while still on active duty. This setup a whole new chapter as Mike transitioned to the Navy Reserves where he would serve part time.
As a Naval Reservist, continuing to maintain the same aeronautical proficiency as was required of full time military aviators, Mike completed his law degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law. Mike now built a second career dedicated to service as a San Francisco-based attorney practicing law in the pension and employee benefits fields. In 1984, he started his own law firm in San Jose. As a result of changes in the 1986 Tax Code, he diversified his practice into the fields of criminal law, estate planning, business planning, and juvenile delinquency law. Representing young people in trouble with the law afforded Mike an important opportunity to serve his community in a whole new way. He is proud that his work in this field allowed
wayward young people to get their lives back on track. “I had this passion and determination and no qualms about representing kids. I saw kids turn around. I loved seeing that light come on because it meant they would stop offending and I could help keep them out of the adult system,” said Mike.
Flying part time in the Navy Reserves was pretty exciting too. Mike recalled a 1980 humanitarian search mission while flying in a typhoon. “We were getting bounced around in turbulence so severe that the night lights on the cockpit instruments just seemed to be a blur of different colors.” Mike got the crew settled down and focused on getting out of the situation by tackling one issue at a time. With the crew ready to ditch if needed, Mike got the P3 down below the typhoon and back on the ground safely. “I was exhausted and wet from sweating due to concentration from my neck to my waist but it was both harrowing and fun.” That’s the kind of cool under pressure that earns two Air Medals. Mike retired from the Navy in 1993 at the rank of Commander with over 3,800 flight hours.
In June of 2000, Mike and Joanne visited some friends who had purchased a home in Lake Wildwood. They immediately fell in love with the community and knew they wanted to live here someday. For 10 years, Mike and Joanne continued to visit with sufficient frequency that their friends named their guest bedroom “JoJo’s Bedroom” in honor of their frequent guests. In 2010, Mike and Joanne retired, purchased their retirement home, and moved to Lake Wildwood permanently where they both thoroughly enjoy lots of golf.
Given Mike’s upbringing and career where service to the community is just what you do, it’s virtually impossible to think he would spend all of his retirement days golfing and hanging out at the clubhouse. It didn’t take Mike long to get involved. Mike has served as President of the Lake Wildwood Board of Directors, Chair of the Clubhouse Planning Committee, Associate Member of the Finance Committee, Associate Member of the Clubhouse Construction Committee, and member of the Ad Hoc Committee for Governing Documents. Mike currently serves on the Ad Hoc Committee for Food and Beverage and is Chair of the Community Relations Committee. For the last four years Mike has organized the annual Lake Wildwood Veterans Dinner on Veterans Day and is a member of the Lake Wildwood Veterans Club. Outside of Lake Wildwood, Mike has served as a Big Brother, Boy Scout Advisor, AARP Volunteer Tax Preparer, Court Appointed Special Advocate, United Way Youth Literacy Instructor, and Nevada County Library Literacy Project Volunteer.
Mike and Joanne have two grown sons with very successful careers of their own. They enjoy seven grandchildren who live in Southern California. Mike made a special effort to note that none of his success in the military, as an attorney, or as a dad and grandfather could be possible without Joanne’s hard work, support, love, and dedication.
Commander Michael Zemetra is just one of the many Veterans in our community who has served our nation, our Association, and our community with extraordinary distinction. We do not always know or get to hear about these amazing people and their fascinating backgrounds.
This year, we celebrate Mike’s contributions to our way of life while also pausing to reflect on the many other Veterans who have served to protect our freedoms and who strengthen the fabric of our community each and every day. Congratulations, Sir!