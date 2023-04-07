Darin is a nationally recognized hypnotist and performer. He took an interest in hypnosis as a young child when he would intently watch performances at the San Joaquin County Fair in Stockton, California. As young as 8 years old, he can remember his other friends wanting to run to the rides while he just had to check when the next hypnosis show was set to begin. That interest sparked a lifelong passion for the “power of the mind.” Years later, he began purchasing books and DVDs to learn about hypnosis before eventually traveling to Las Vegas to train with some of the best hypnotists in the world including multiple Las Vegas Strip headliners. Darin is both a Comedy Stage Hypnotist and Certified Hypnotherapist. He produces a show called “50 Shades of Funny: Comedy ● Hypnosis ● Chaos” which features stand-up comedians along with his “Las Vegas Style” Comedy Hypnosis Show with a little bit of random “chaos” thrown in. His favorite thing to do outside of hypnosis is writing and performing wedding ceremonies, using some of the skills learned in hypnosis to create touching and memorable ceremonies that often have attendees going between tears and laughter. He also regularly speaks and emcees for several non-profit organizations including the March of Dimes and United Cerebral Palsy, and performs his comedy hypnosis show for private events, casinos, comedy clubs, high school grad nights, and college shows.
Your featured comedian for the evening will be Dave Bressoud. Dave is a California native who has lived all over the state. Appearing on stages since 2010, Dave shares life experiences as he roams the stage like a caged lion ready to pounce. His passion and enthusiasm spill forth as he takes the audience on a journey through some of the crazier and not-so-crazy moments of life.