Spring is in the air and Garden Club members are returning to their own gardens to address any damage done by our cold, wet winter. They are clearing debris and replacing any damaged plants while making new additions. The same work is being done in the two demonstration gardens that the club has created and continues to maintain. In the midst of this activity, the Garden Club is also preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year, Tools, Trash, and Treasures (TTT). One might ask, “How does the Garden Club use that money?” The simple answer is that they use the money to beautify Lake Wildwood communal properties.
The club has many projects, large and small. One of the smaller projects was the planting of thousands of daffodil bulbs throughout the community and along our newly refurbished walking trail. They will also be adding plants and shrubs to complement the beautiful trees that the Parks Department added to the area adjacent to the North Gate and will continue to maintain that area. Large projects include the establishment and maintenance of two demonstration gardens. The sun garden is located in the upper parking lot at the Community Center. This garden features plants that require low maintenance, lots of sun, and are deer resistant. The shade garden is located at the corner of Lake Wildwood Drive and Cottontail Way, behind the clubhouse sign. This garden features low-maintenance plants that enjoy the shade and are deer resistant. Both gardens have two objectives. The first is to provide a short, pleasant stroll for our residents, and the second is to offer the community ideas for plants to use in their own gardens based on the amount of sunlight available. These projects all take time and money. The club provides the time in terms of volunteer hours and the money is provided from the club’s fundraising efforts.