Our community’s resident theatre company, Lake Wildwood Little Theatre, wraps up its Winter Into Spring Festival of plays this week with a tour de force of living history and a radio broadcast-style version of an innovative Neil Simon comedy.
The festival continues this weekend with “The Trials of Clarence Darrow.” A one-man play written and performed by long-time Little Theatre actor Paul Hauck, “Darrow” brings to life the formidable mind and ferocious heart of the legendary American lawyer. Along with deft comic miniatures of his clients and adversaries, Hauck delivers the masterful courtroom oratory that thrilled juries in Darrow’s own turbulent times. The show plays for two performances only, Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. and Sunday the 5 at 2 p.m.
Closing the festival next week is the Wildwood Radio Theatre presentation of “Jake’s Women,” deftly crafted by the late great Neil Simon. Title character Jake—writer, widower, husband, father, and philanderer—is a man who’s come to depend way too much on too many strong women. As they pass in and out of his life, his imagination, his memories, and his fantasies, he learns the hard way what he can and can’t control, what he really wants, and just how much it’s worth.
Like the canine comedy “Sylvia,” which kicked off the festival, “Jake’s Women” is presented readers theatre style.
“We’re calling it ‘radio theatre’ because it’s like taking the audience into the studio for an old-fashioned radio drama broadcast,” says director Steve Young. “We have lights and music and sound effects. But the emphasis is on acting with our voices, through dialogue alone.
“For that, this Simon show is perfect,” he continues. “It’s like a comic fever dream, as Jake struggles to make sense of what’s real and what he’s imagining in the massively messy web of his relationships. Are the voices he hears in the room or in his head? Is he writing his life or living it?”
“Jake’s Women” plays Wednesday through Friday, March 8–10, at 7 p.m.
All performances are in the Cedar Room at The Oaks Clubhouse, with open seating and flexible pricing. Individual tickets are $20 for “The Trials of Clarence Darrow” and $15 for “Jake’s Women.” Patrons may also purchase a festival pass including tickets to all remaining performances for $30. Tickets are on sale at https://beta.purplepass.com/lwltspring and will also be available at the door.
Proceeds from the Winter Into Spring Festival benefit the Penn Valley Fire Department for local wildfire readiness and response.
Advisory: “Jake’s Women” contains adult themes and coarse language and may not be suitable for younger children.