Little Theatre

Photo by Suzy McGowan |The women in “Jake’s Women”—Pam Bazzani, Sylvia Carlson, Diane Langemach, Vicki Young, Carolyn Winters, Denise Hockley-Cann, and Chris Megenity—have Jake (Steve Young) surrounded in Neil Simon’s close-to-the-bone romantic comedy. The show closes out Lake Wildwood Little Theatre’s Winter Into Spring Festival March 8–10.

Our community’s resident theatre company, Lake Wildwood Little Theatre, wraps up its Winter Into Spring Festival of plays this week with a tour de force of living history and a radio broadcast-style version of an innovative Neil Simon comedy.

The festival continues this weekend with “The Trials of Clarence Darrow.” A one-man play written and performed by long-time Little Theatre actor Paul Hauck, “Darrow” brings to life the formidable mind and ferocious heart of the legendary American lawyer. Along with deft comic miniatures of his clients and adversaries, Hauck delivers the masterful courtroom oratory that thrilled juries in Darrow’s own turbulent times. The show plays for two performances only, Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. and Sunday the 5 at 2 p.m.