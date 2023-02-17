The Lake Wildwood Garden Club was founded in 1985, by eight energetic women who wanted to share their enthusiasm and knowledge about gardening with other residents in Lake Wildwood. When they decided to form an official club, their purpose was simple: “To provide education and promote interest in beautifying Lake Wildwood.” That same purpose and enthusiasm which brought those gardeners together 38 years ago, continues today.

Throughout these many years, the Garden Club has continued to meet once each month, except July and August, and feature a wide variety of garden-related educational programs. Residents and guests have always been welcome to attend meetings and share in learning more about gardening. More recently, the Garden Club hosts two annual fundraisers, provides a springtime educational activity for children, and is responsible for a multitude of landscaping projects within Lake Wildwood, including the planting of thousands of daffodil bulbs. The club takes great pride in its efforts in beautifying Lake Wildwood.