The Lake Wildwood Garden Club was founded in 1985, by eight energetic women who wanted to share their enthusiasm and knowledge about gardening with other residents in Lake Wildwood. When they decided to form an official club, their purpose was simple: “To provide education and promote interest in beautifying Lake Wildwood.” That same purpose and enthusiasm which brought those gardeners together 38 years ago, continues today.
Throughout these many years, the Garden Club has continued to meet once each month, except July and August, and feature a wide variety of garden-related educational programs. Residents and guests have always been welcome to attend meetings and share in learning more about gardening. More recently, the Garden Club hosts two annual fundraisers, provides a springtime educational activity for children, and is responsible for a multitude of landscaping projects within Lake Wildwood, including the planting of thousands of daffodil bulbs. The club takes great pride in its efforts in beautifying Lake Wildwood.
In 2014, Bill Hamilton, Director of Agronomy, offered the Garden Club an opportunity to create its own demonstration garden in the center of the upper parking lot of the Community Center. Formerly this area, nestled under a majestic redwood tree which serves as the community’s Christmas tree, had little appeal with its overgrown juniper bushes and an over-watered grass slope. Soon that area would change. With help from Bill Hamilton, Sean Crowley, and crew, the Garden Club members participated in designing the garden, cultivating, and planting it, and paid for all the landscaping expenses from monies earned at the club’s fundraisers. This “Demonstration Garden” featuring drought-tolerant, deer-resistant, and sun-loving plants provides suggestions to Lake Wildwood residents for plants adaptable in this environment. The demonstration garden is maintained, both physically and financially, by the Garden Club.
In 2018, Bill Hamilton again offered the Garden Club an opportunity to beautify the neglected area behind the clubhouse sign on the corner of Lake Wildwood Drive and Cottontail Drive. Club members decided to create “Cottontail Meadows” on that vacant land into a natural, informal foothills landscape enhancing the existing oak and pine trees. This project was time-consuming and an expensive endeavor for the Garden Club. The club began by having all the trees inspected, some deceased trees removed, and the limbs of the remaining trees trimmed for the health of the trees and the safety of visitors. Organic mulch was cultivated into the existing soil, bulbs were planted, wildflower seeds scattered, and a large variety of trees were added including dogwoods, Japanese maples, October Glory red maples, and ornamental flowering pears. Many shade-loving ferns, hellebores, pieris, choisyas, azaleas, and rhododendrons were selected to enhance the sprawling meadows. All of the expenses were from the funds earned at the club fundraisers. This project could not have been accomplished by the Garden Club members alone. Jay Colvin, his crew, and members of the Golf Maintenance crew volunteered extensive help with planting the vegetation and providing an efficient irrigation system. The crew even installed drinking fountains for humans and furry friends. The old bird bath located by the drinking fountains was a 1992 memorial gift to honor one of the founding Garden Club members. Although this has been a four-year project, the Garden Club has additional plans to continue the beautification of Cottontail Meadows.
Now, in 2023, the Garden Club is pleased for another opportunity to fulfill its mission statement. The new undertaking is to improve the narrow strip of association property directly across from the North Gate Security building. This unsightly area will soon be cleared of unhealthy oak trees and struggling shrubbery, then prepared for a revised landscape of sun-loving, drought-tolerant crepe myrtle trees and a variety of hardy plants. Once again, these improvements could not be done solely by the Garden Club. Jay Colvin and his staff are doing the heavy labor and installing the irrigation system. Club members will assist with the cultivation and planting, as well as making a substantial contribution for the expenses involved with this new, rewarding project.