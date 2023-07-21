Nestled between Century 21 and the Foothill Mailbox in Penn Valley, you might have noticed a new boutique called Expressive Designs Boutique. As the name suggests, this business is two-pronged: they not only have a boutique offering various in-house, local, and USA-made products but also offer custom-designed signs, clothing, or basically any object that a design will adhere to.

Sherry Klingerman and Nikki Brake, longtime friends, decided to join hands and open the shop in January of this year—Sherry had originally started out designing custom signs and vending at craft shows, and Nikki had experience running boutiques in Napa. While they originally had offices upstairs in the same building they now occupy, the amount of custom design orders took up most of the space.