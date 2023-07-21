Nestled between Century 21 and the Foothill Mailbox in Penn Valley, you might have noticed a new boutique called Expressive Designs Boutique. As the name suggests, this business is two-pronged: they not only have a boutique offering various in-house, local, and USA-made products but also offer custom-designed signs, clothing, or basically any object that a design will adhere to.
Sherry Klingerman and Nikki Brake, longtime friends, decided to join hands and open the shop in January of this year—Sherry had originally started out designing custom signs and vending at craft shows, and Nikki had experience running boutiques in Napa. While they originally had offices upstairs in the same building they now occupy, the amount of custom design orders took up most of the space.
Brake said, “People would come in and sometimes we’d have certain stuff on sale from different shows she would do, but we couldn’t be open to the public—we didn’t have the room. The space was available (downstairs) and we said, ‘Well, this will give us our offices and a space that we could be open to the public to be able to come in and shop.”
The shop’s welcome scent alludes to one of their more popular products. Brake stated, “We do a lot of things in-house like candles that burn for 80-90 hours or more. The bowls that they are put in are made by an autistic boy who lives in Texas.”
Brake explained how their boutique attempts to try to cater to various people in their selection of products, and is even slowly opening a men’s line. They have products from local artists and jewelry makers and even exclusively offer products from Yuba River Family Farms.
During COVID, Klingerman expanded her creative outlet to encompass designing things on clothing. “I did craft shows—stuff with wood, ribbons—then from one extreme to another I just decided to start putting things on T-shirts,” She explained.
Klingerman fell further into making custom designs on clothing due to her involvement in the community—both she and Brake have children attending Nevada Union High School. Her daughter is a cheerleader for the Junior Miner football team, so from one team to another she started making custom practice shirts among other things. Another bigger project that she has donated her time and designs to is the Church without a Building program locally.
For those wanting to get custom designs from Expressive Designs Boutique, the best way is to stop by. They do not have a minimum order requirement—meaning you can simply come in to get a design on a single piece. Klingerman said, “I always give them three samples, or design in three different ways, and they pick from the three, and then I shoot it through the machines.”
Either Klingerman can order what you want to be customized for you, or you can bring in something you want to be done yourself. “It doesn’t have to be brand new, and it doesn’t have to be something that I purchase for them,” She explained.
While ordering online is convenient, sometimes what you get in the mail is hit-and-miss, requiring you to make the trip to the post office to return it. The benefit of a brick-and-mortar shop like Expressive Designs Boutique is that you can see and interact with the product before you purchase it.
Klingerman stated, “If you dream it, we’ll design it. That’s kind of how I’ve always thought about it. I will try my best to figure out a way for your dreams to become a reality.”
Expressive Design Boutique is located at 11360 B Pleasant Valley Rd, Penn Valley, CA. You can call them at 530-301-2722 or email at expressivedesigns@icloud.com.
The Wildwood Independent Editor