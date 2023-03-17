On Saturday April 1, 2023, there will be a Spring Faire at the Community Center. Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families can welcome the Easter Bunny, who will visit with children on his Bunny Bench by the main entrance.
The Lake Room will be set up for egg hunts, divided into age groups, starting at 11 a.m. The Bunny Cafe will also open at 11 a.m. and serve hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for hungry egg hunters.
Several Clubs and groups will be manning booths inside and outside the Community Center, providing information about the Fire Wise Committee, the Niners Golf Group, the Garden Club, and Bingo. At the Fishing Club’s booth, those interested can sign up for the family-friendly fishing tournament scheduled for April 16. The Social Committee will be handing out free popcorn in the Marina Rec Room, and the Penn Valley 4-H Club will host a petting zoo on the lower lawn near the Marina from 10 a.m. to noon. After petting the animals, be sure to visit with “the bubble man” and enjoy his bubbly display. Children will be given a paper egg when they arrive so that they can collect stickers at the various booths. The kids can drop off their paper eggs and stickers on their way out, and they will be entered into a raffle. Visit with the Easter Bunny, and play with baby goats, bunnies, and chickens. Stop by the various booths and grab a burger or hot dog. Chat with neighbors and friends and celebrate the arrival of spring.
Dust off your bunny baskets and come to the Spring Faire on April 1, 2023, and learn more about our community.