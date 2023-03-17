On Saturday April 1, 2023, there will be a Spring Faire at the Community Center. Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families can welcome the Easter Bunny, who will visit with children on his Bunny Bench by the main entrance.

The Lake Room will be set up for egg hunts, divided into age groups, starting at 11 a.m. The Bunny Cafe will also open at 11 a.m. and serve hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for hungry egg hunters.