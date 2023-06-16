This year’s Citizen of the Year nominees were:

1. Roberta Beauregard advocates for people wherever she is and whatever she is doing. Due to her diligence and perseverance our community pool is open from April to October for the entire community to enjoy. She volunteers weekly at our local school and raises funds through Roots and Wings. She is a key member of the Fire Wise committee who helps conduct home assessments for members. Bottom line she is just a good person who listens and takes an interest in her fellow members.