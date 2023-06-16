This year’s Citizen of the Year nominees were:
1. Roberta Beauregard advocates for people wherever she is and whatever she is doing. Due to her diligence and perseverance our community pool is open from April to October for the entire community to enjoy. She volunteers weekly at our local school and raises funds through Roots and Wings. She is a key member of the Fire Wise committee who helps conduct home assessments for members. Bottom line she is just a good person who listens and takes an interest in her fellow members.
2. Citizens who Care is a LWA Club that has been picking up roadside litter for 22 years. Over about 15 walking miles along Pleasant Valley Road and Highway 20, 48 members actively devote their time to this job on a monthly basis. This is a truly unique group of unsung individuals who help make our neighborhood and surrounding communities attractive and safe.
3. Phil Garcia has selflessly devoted himself to making the Social Committee one of the major forces for community relations within Lake Wildwood. Over the past several years he has led the efforts to making our major holidays events to remember. He organizes the seasonal decoration of the clubhouse, sponsors the Valentine’s Day party, the 4th of July Celebration, and the annual Home Tours. Without his efforts and the Social Committee Lake Wildwood would be a duller and less interesting place to live.
4. Lulu Rosprim has been described as motivational, inspiring, caring, giving, and compassionate. She is much more than a Zumba or Water Aerobics Instructor. She treats every student like they are part of her family. Whether remembering birthdays or being there for her students during difficult times she embodies the compassionate attitude of our community. Her generous and caring nature makes her a standout member of Lake Wildwood.
5. Barbara Tiegs was our 2021 Citizen of the Year who continued to distinguish herself as the chair of the Firewise Committee. Even though she has recently resigned as chair of the committee she continues to work as an intern at the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services. Barbara serves as the community’s eyes and ears for grant money to solve our Firewise issues. She has worked on obtaining a multimillion-dollar grant for the Penn Valley Area Fire Break project that will assist us in reducing our fire insurance costs. She tirelessly promotes the Firewise Festivals, Defensible Space inspections, and all our community communications. She truly deserves recognition for her commitment of time and energy to Firewise projects over the past year.
6. Paul Towne is one of the hardest and most dedicated volunteer workers in Lake Wildwood. For the past two seasons he has produced outstanding entertainment by bringing concert quality bands to the park and Cedar Room. He loves to entertain as a DJ at our dances and Karaoke in the Bar. As president and member of the video club he has produced some of the finest television and video in LWA for the past 20 years. He walks and cares for our dogs as if they were his own. Paul truly loves the community and uses all his talents to entertain and educate our community.
7. Gail Headstrom is always helpful and supportive of her neighbors. She participates annually in the AARP Tax Preparation program as well as serves on the LWA Finance Committee where she does the quarterly bank reconciliations among other activities. She recently assisted staff by performing the duties of Senior Accountant during a personnel shortage. She helped interview for a new Director of Finance. She is active in pickleball and does all the financial accounting for its 320 members. This is just a partial list of what she does in the community. Outside of Lake Wildwood she has served as an election poll worker, volunteer for the Center of the Artis, board member for the Nevada county Domestic Violence Coalition, and Chief Business Official for several School Districts in Nevada County. Her tireless dedication to the welfare of others makes her an impressive choice for Citizen of the Year.
Our congratulations and appreciation go to all the nominees. This year’s Citizen of the Year is Gail Headstrom. Congratulations Gail!