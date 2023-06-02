First off, a huge “Thank You” to everybody who has come out and supported Comedy Night at The Oaks. It is hard to believe that we have performed 21 shows already! And if you missed the last show starring Hypnotist Darin Frazier, you sure missed a memorable evening. Many people have approached me and mentioned that the show was the best one so far and the shows get better and better. And we will keep on bringing the best comedians from across the U.S.
The next show is scheduled for Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. and stars stand-up comedian Jeff Applebaum. A native New Yorker, Jeff made his national TV debut on CBS as a comedian on the "Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson." He has also appeared on Comics Unleashed, America's Got Talent, and his recently released Dry Bar Comedy special has been highly acclaimed and viewed by millions. He has opened for and performed with comic legends Robert Klein, Mort Sahl, Robin Williams, Jimmy "JJ" Walker, Dana Carvey, Elayne Boosler, and more. Jeff was cast to play the principal role of Joey Bishop in the long-running musical tribute "The Rat Pack Is Back," in San Francisco, Chicago, and Las Vegas. He is also credited and appears in the blockbuster film "The Pursuit of Happyness." Jeff is also active in the business and hi-tech worlds, using his two engineering degrees from MIT. He performs around the globe in clubs, theaters, on virtual platforms, and for major companies.
Your feature comedian for the evening will be funny man, Bob Johnston. After spending 13 years in college for a four year degree, Bob Johnston headed to the Bay Area to work in Biotech and quickly found his calling in the comedy clubs of the Bay Area. Working odd jobs (usually two at a time) while in college gave Bob insight that could only come from a former firefighter, restaurant manager, state worker, UPS guy. From the urban clubs of Oakland, to clubs in smaller towns across the West, Bob has been making people laugh for 25 years. It’s easy to see why he has been called “The Only Redneck in the Bay Area”: When asked about his style, he had this to say “After 13 years in college I’m not trying to convince anyone I’m a thinker. My comedy is about the raw, basic club experience. Think Blue Collar Comedy with more drinking, driving, and ex-girlfriend jokes.”
And your host for the evening will be Lake Wildwood’s own, Morty Stein. Morty is a stand-up comedian who has been entertaining audiences young and old for many years. Audiences love his animated and unique storytelling about many different topics that everybody can relate to. Many of his shows are private, corporate events, but he has appeared on the stages of many prestigious clubs and theaters across the country. Recently, he has performed at several comedy festivals entertaining a wide range of audience members as well as industry professionals and also appeared internationally as a guest on the #1 radio show in Australia called “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” and was also a guest on “Studio 10 Live” in Sydney Australia.
Tickets for the show go on sale Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m. in the Redbud Room at the Community Center. Tickets are only $20 each (cash only please) and there is a 6 ticket limit per person. These tickets would make a great gift for dad on Father’s Day, so get there early!