First off, a huge “Thank You” to everybody who has come out and supported Comedy Night at The Oaks. It is hard to believe that we have performed 21 shows already! And if you missed the last show starring Hypnotist Darin Frazier, you sure missed a memorable evening. Many people have approached me and mentioned that the show was the best one so far and the shows get better and better. And we will keep on bringing the best comedians from across the U.S.

The next show is scheduled for Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. and stars stand-up comedian Jeff Applebaum. A native New Yorker, Jeff made his national TV debut on CBS as a comedian on the "Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson." He has also appeared on Comics Unleashed, America's Got Talent, and his recently released Dry Bar Comedy special has been highly acclaimed and viewed by millions. He has opened for and performed with comic legends Robert Klein, Mort Sahl, Robin Williams, Jimmy "JJ" Walker, Dana Carvey, Elayne Boosler, and more. Jeff was cast to play the principal role of Joey Bishop in the long-running musical tribute "The Rat Pack Is Back," in San Francisco, Chicago, and Las Vegas. He is also credited and appears in the blockbuster film "The Pursuit of Happyness." Jeff is also active in the business and hi-tech worlds, using his two engineering degrees from MIT. He performs around the globe in clubs, theaters, on virtual platforms, and for major companies.