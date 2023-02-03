Comedy Night in Lake Wildwood

Photo courtesy of Morty Stein

The next Comedy Night at The Oaks returns to The Cedar Room on Saturday March 11 at 7 p.m. Comedian Jack Gallagher brings his stand-up comedy to Lake Wildwood for the evening. Storyteller extraordinaire, Jack’s comedy appeals to a wide variety of audiences. This evening of pure stand-up comedy will sell out quickly!

After moving to Los Angeles, Jack became a regular at The Improv and added big screen credits to his resume by landing a major role in the feature film Shakes the Clown with Bob "Bobcat" Goldthwait. He has also appeared in Heartbreak Ridge with Clint Eastwood and was featured in the made for television movie Incident at Ruby Ridge.