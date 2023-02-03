The next Comedy Night at The Oaks returns to The Cedar Room on Saturday March 11 at 7 p.m. Comedian Jack Gallagher brings his stand-up comedy to Lake Wildwood for the evening. Storyteller extraordinaire, Jack’s comedy appeals to a wide variety of audiences. This evening of pure stand-up comedy will sell out quickly!
After moving to Los Angeles, Jack became a regular at The Improv and added big screen credits to his resume by landing a major role in the feature film Shakes the Clown with Bob "Bobcat" Goldthwait. He has also appeared in Heartbreak Ridge with Clint Eastwood and was featured in the made for television movie Incident at Ruby Ridge.
Jack can currently be seen as the co-host of the popular nationally syndicated PBS television show Money Track and his work on network television includes his own ABC sitcom Bringing Up Jack as well as a recurring role on the HBO Original Series Curb Your Enthusiasm starring Larry David. A favorite of talk/variety show hosts and audiences, Jack made numerous appearances on The Tonight Show with both Johnny Carson and Jay Leno as well as NBC's Late Night with Conan O'Brien.
He has written and continues to perform his eight critically acclaimed one-man shows Letters to Declan, Just The Guy, What He Left, 5 Songs, Complete And Unfinished, A Different Kind Of Cool, Concussed, and A Stand-up Guy in theaters and at corporate events across the country.
Your featured comedian for the evening is comedian Morty Stein. Morty is a high energy, national touring comedian who has been entertaining audiences young and old for many years. Audiences love his animated and unique story telling about many different topics that everybody can relate to. Many of his shows are private, corporate events, but he has appeared on the stages of many prestigious clubs across the country. Recently, he has performed at several comedy festivals entertaining a wide range of audience members as well as industry professionals. When he is not on stage, you can usually find him on the golf course losing golf balls.
And your host for the evening will be comedian Steph Garcia. Steph has appeared on The Food Network, Worst Bakers in America Season 1, Good Day Sacramento, ABC's The View, Funniest Housewife in America, and was a finalist on Comedy Central's Up Next. Steph is best known for her quick wit, ferocious sarcasm, impersonations of drunk girls, and hysterical, yet vulnerable, stories of life including marriage, kids, regrets, and mental wellness. She has entertained thousands by drawing upon experiences from her drunken nights as a single gal to getting married to a U.S. Marine, to becoming a mom.
Tickets for this show will go on sale on SATURDAY Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. in the Redbud Room at the Community Center. Tickets will no longer be available for purchase in the 19th hole bar. Tickets are only $20 (cash only) and there will be a 6 ticket limit per person.