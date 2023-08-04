Comedy Night
Submitted photo

Comedy Night at The Oaks returns on Saturday, September 9 at 7 p.m. and the show stars Americas Got Talent contestant Gina Stahl-Haven.

Gina is one of the most dynamic comics in the San Francisco Bay Area. She has been performing in the comedy and improv world for over 15 years and is the 2nd place winner of the 2019 San Francisco International Comedy Competition (the 1st woman in 36 years, and the only woman other than Ellen Degeneres to hold this title). You may have caught Gina on season 17 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent where she received four “yes” votes from the celebrity judges. Howie Mandel calls her “wonderful” and “memorable”. Festival credits include the World Series of Comedy Las Vegas, Boston Comedy Festival, SF Improv Festival, Hawaii Improv Festival, and more. She was featured on the Andrea Savage podcast, in the Un-Scripted Theatre Company, and headlines at comedy clubs throughout the country. Frequently recognized for her captivating story-telling, Gina’s real take on life, motherhood, dating, and navigating Costco; combined with her intoxicating stage presence make her irresistible to watch!