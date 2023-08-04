Comedy Night at The Oaks returns on Saturday, September 9 at 7 p.m. and the show stars Americas Got Talent contestant Gina Stahl-Haven.
Gina is one of the most dynamic comics in the San Francisco Bay Area. She has been performing in the comedy and improv world for over 15 years and is the 2nd place winner of the 2019 San Francisco International Comedy Competition (the 1st woman in 36 years, and the only woman other than Ellen Degeneres to hold this title). You may have caught Gina on season 17 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent where she received four “yes” votes from the celebrity judges. Howie Mandel calls her “wonderful” and “memorable”. Festival credits include the World Series of Comedy Las Vegas, Boston Comedy Festival, SF Improv Festival, Hawaii Improv Festival, and more. She was featured on the Andrea Savage podcast, in the Un-Scripted Theatre Company, and headlines at comedy clubs throughout the country. Frequently recognized for her captivating story-telling, Gina’s real take on life, motherhood, dating, and navigating Costco; combined with her intoxicating stage presence make her irresistible to watch!
Your feature Comedian for the evening will be Priya Guyadeen. Priya is a force of comedic nature. With her quick wit and sass she's been taking the comedy world by storm. Born in a small town in the Caribbean, Priya's humor has taken her to stages all around the Bay Area. Whether she's talking about growing up with strict parents, navigating the dating world, or just sharing funny stories about her life, Priya's comedy is fresh and unexpected. Some of her credits include Winner of the Jokers Theatre & Comedy Club Competition, and the 2021 Comedy Fringe Festival. She has also featured for Corporate Comedian Brent Reed and regularly performs with Bay Area favorites Kabir Singh (America's Got Talent), Sammy Obeid (Netflix), and Larry 'Bubbles' Brown (David Letterman)
Your host for the evening will be Lake Wildwood favorite Morty Stein. Morty is a travelling comedian who has been entertaining audiences young and old for many years. Audiences love his easygoing and laid-back personality, along with his unique storytelling about many different topics that everybody can relate to. Many people say his style is a cross between Tom Papa and Mike Birbiglia. And his onstage fashion sense is more of a tribute to the legendary comedians of the ‘60s. Most of his shows are private, corporate events, but he has appeared on the stages of many prestigious clubs and small, intimate theaters across the country. Recently, he has performed at several comedy festivals entertaining a wide range of audience members as well as industry professionals. Since he is a clean comedian, Morty performs at corporate events and has clients such as Tesla, Google, Yahoo!, Airstream USA, UC Davis Health, UC San Francisco, Nevada County Board of Realtors, Sierra Donor Services, Live Nation, Thunder Valley Casino, Red Hawk Casino, Del Webb Communities, and many more!
Tickets for the show go on sale Saturday August 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Community Center in the Dogwood room. Tickets are only $20 each (cash only please) and there is an eight ticket limit per person.