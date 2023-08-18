For those that frequent Blue Cow Deli, you may have noticed the change in ownership as of December 2021. First-time business owners, Monique and Todd Broome, local to the Penn Valley area, bought the deli because they loved it as customers since it opened 11 years ago.

Monique stated, “We always talked about how fun it would be to have our own business, and then when Sarah opened this up we would come here all the time, and loved it, loved it, loved it. We were like ‘If she ever sells it, we gotta get our hands on it.’”