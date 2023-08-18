For those that frequent Blue Cow Deli, you may have noticed the change in ownership as of December 2021. First-time business owners, Monique and Todd Broome, local to the Penn Valley area, bought the deli because they loved it as customers since it opened 11 years ago.
Monique stated, “We always talked about how fun it would be to have our own business, and then when Sarah opened this up we would come here all the time, and loved it, loved it, loved it. We were like ‘If she ever sells it, we gotta get our hands on it.’”
Todd worked for years for Comcast, and Monique had worked in the restaurant industry since her first job at a Mexican restaurant on Rough & Ready Highway. Though they aspired to own their own business, they didn’t really know where to start.
Monique explained, “I just Googled ‘How do you know a business is for sale?’ Because it’s not like a house for sale—there is no sign on the door, it’s quiet. We saw this (Blue Cow Deli) was for sale and jumped on it, and went through all sorts of hoops, emotional roller coasters, and ups and downs. Thankfully everything came together and we’ve had it for a year and a half now.”
Many fear new business ownership due to the possibility of change, but Monique stated, “Really, we bought it because we loved it.” Todd added, “Yeah, we didn’t want to make too many changes.” Aside from adding a breakfast menu and adding another business day, customers can expect the same food and service that makes Blue Cow Deli so popular—popular enough to have won the Best of Nevada County 2022 award for Best Deli.
While the good food definitely attributes to its reputation, Monique stated, “I think people come here because we don’t have a turnover with our employees; who we have is who we have and they are all amazing. You can have anyone from the kitchen walk through here, and everybody knows who they are. I think customers love that too.”
Blue Cow Deli has been extensively involved in the community, sponsoring groups that give back in some way. To name a few, they have supported various sports programs at Nevada Union, to little league in Penn Valley, to 4H, to groups that have done clean-ups of Western Gateway Park.
Monique stated, “We try to get involved with as much as we can. I have been a parent through Penn Valley Little League and through Nevada Union, and I’ve had to be that person making all those phone calls asking for donations, and I know how (as a parent) hard it is to go to all those businesses.”
When asked what has been the most rewarding part of owning Blue Cow Deli, Todd explained, “I love working here, and after 25 years of working for a utility company this is apples and oranges from what I used to do. This is fun. The staff and the customers are awesome. Just feeding people and watching them leave as happy as can be, that’s where it’s at. Come in hungry, leave happy.”
Blue Cow Deli is located at 17500 Penn Valley Dr., Penn Valley. For their menu and more information, you can visit their website at bluecowdeli.com, or call them at 530-432-5500.