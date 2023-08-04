Nevada County Captures: Beautiful evening kayaking
Courtesy photo

Bring your best game to Hideaway Park and join the Lake Wildwood Yacht Club on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 12-8:30 p.m. for the Cardboard Boat Race, Blindfold Regatta, and Poker Run.

The fun begins at noon with a Poker Run where each registered participant will visit five locations around the lake and retrieve a player’s card.