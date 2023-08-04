Bring your best game to Hideaway Park and join the Lake Wildwood Yacht Club on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 12-8:30 p.m. for the Cardboard Boat Race, Blindfold Regatta, and Poker Run.
The fun begins at noon with a Poker Run where each registered participant will visit five locations around the lake and retrieve a player’s card.
3 p.m. kicks of the Cardboard Boat Race (participants build their own cardboard boat design that will hold one or two riders to race around the course. Boats can be waxed, lacquered, or fluted plastic poster board and held together by tape as boat must hold up in water for 10-20 minutes), and the Blindfold Regatta (you pick your best three-member team, two blindfolded and one not, to direct the blindfolded paddlers around the specified course. Paddle board not required to compete.)
Join us for dinner (free to members or $10 per guest) and live music by PK&Pray at 6 p.m., then stay and play games, participate in the Regatta bonnet contest, and dance the night away under the stars.
Both boat race and regatta will have lots of heats and all age groups can participate; winners will receive a trophy.
Complete the bottom portion of the flier (located at lwwa.org, under clubs) with payment by Monday, August 14.
Limited parking (and seating) at Hideaway Park, please consider carpooling and bring a lawn chair to enjoy the festivities.