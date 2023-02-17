"Sylvia" Little Theatre Lake Wildwood

Photo by Vicki Young |Jeff Davis, Suzy McGowan and Sylvia Carlson step up to the microphone as the married couple and their talking canine in “Sylvia,” the first of three plays in Lake Wildwood Little Theatre’s Winter Into Spring Festival, opening March 1 at the Oaks Clubhouse in Lake Wildwood.

Whoever said a dog is man’s best friend probably wasn’t thinking about the man’s marriage. Bringing a dog into that can be, well, complicated.

That’s the situation A.R. Gurney’s “Sylvia,” a comedy both uproarious and heartwarming, takes head on and tails up. Leading the lineup for Lake Wildwood Little Theatre’s Winter Into Spring Festival of three plays, the show opens Wednesday, March 1, and plays for three evenings at the Oaks Clubhouse. Proceeds from the Festival will go to the Penn Valley Fire Department to support local fire and emergency preparedness and protection.