Whoever said a dog is man’s best friend probably wasn’t thinking about the man’s marriage. Bringing a dog into that can be, well, complicated.
That’s the situation A.R. Gurney’s “Sylvia,” a comedy both uproarious and heartwarming, takes head on and tails up. Leading the lineup for Lake Wildwood Little Theatre’s Winter Into Spring Festival of three plays, the show opens Wednesday, March 1, and plays for three evenings at the Oaks Clubhouse. Proceeds from the Festival will go to the Penn Valley Fire Department to support local fire and emergency preparedness and protection.
For empty-nesters Greg and Kate, the move into New York City is the frontier to the next phase of life and fulfillment. But then Greg, playing hooky from a suddenly meaningless career, picks up a stray dog named Sylvia—or does she pick him up?—at the park. Greg is smitten. Kate is not. And everyone involved is in for trouble—and plenty of laughs.
Who pleads Sylvia’s case in the play? She does. And that makes “Sylvia” the perfect choice for the theatre company’s first go at what it’s calling Wildwood Radio Theatre.
“We’re calling it ‘radio theatre’ because it’s like taking the audience into the studio for an old-fashioned radio drama broadcast,” says the show’s director, Steve Young. “We’ll have lights and music and sound effects. But the emphasis is on acting with the voice. So what better vehicle than a comedy with a talking dog?”
“Sylvia” opens Wednesday, March 1 and plays through Friday, March 3. From there, the Winter into Spring Festival continues with “The Trials of Clarence Darrow,” a one-man play written and performed by long-time Little Theatre member Paul Hauck. As “Darrow” takes us into the formidable mind and ferocious heart of the legendary American lawyer, audiences will thrill, just as juries did, to Darrow’s masterful courtroom oratory. The show plays for two performances only, Friday, March 4 and (a matinee) the afternoon of Sunday, March 5.
Closing the Festival is “Jake’s Women,” a close-to-the-bone comedy by the late great Neil Simon. Jake is a writer, a widower, a husband, a father, and a philanderer—in short, one very mixed-up man among many strong women. As they pass in and out of his life, his writing, and his fantasies, he learns the hard way what he really wants—and just how much it’s worth. Also presented readers theatre style, “Jake’s Women” plays evenings March 8-10.
All shows will play in the Cedar Room at the Oaks Clubhouse. Curtain time is 7 p.m., except for the Sunday matinee of “The Trials of Clarence Darrow” at 2 p.m.
With open seating and flexible pricing, theatre-goers can choose the plays that appeal to them. Individual tickets are $15 each for “Sylvia” and “Jake’s Women” and $20 for “The Trials of Clarence Darrow.” Or patrons may purchase a festival pass including tickets to all three shows for just $30. Tickets are on sale now at https://beta.purplepass.com/lwltspring and will also be available at the door.
Advisory: “Sylvia” and “Jake’s Women” contain adult themes and coarse language and may not be suitable for younger children.