You are invited to attend and participate in the April 20 meeting of the Penn Valley MAC, which advises District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek on land use and planning issues.
On the agenda:
1. Public comment (on topics not on the agenda)
2. Distinguishing between legal and illegal cannabis grows
3. Use permit application for the construction of a 2,900 SF meat counter and retail store
4. Western Gateway Regional Park Beautification and Greenway Improvement Project
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on April 20 at the Penn Valley Fire Protection District Fire Station, 10513 Spenceville Rd., Penn Valley, CA 95946, but you could also attend online or via phone:
Online Meeting ID: 899 6861 8832 Meeting Passcode: 348034
(or by phone: +1 669 900 9128)
