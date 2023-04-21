TTT 1

Submitted photo

Are there tools you no longer use or a kiddie bike for a son who is now 6’3” cluttering your garage? Or maybe boxes of craft supplies or holiday decorations stuffed into the back of a closet? And none of it sparks joy for you? Tools, Trash, and Treasures (TTT), April 22 and 23 (North side) and April 29 and 30 (South side), is your opportunity to declutter, clean out, and reorganize.

We asked some Lake Wildwood folks why they decided to buy placards and participate in TTT this year.