Are there tools you no longer use or a kiddie bike for a son who is now 6’3” cluttering your garage? Or maybe boxes of craft supplies or holiday decorations stuffed into the back of a closet? And none of it sparks joy for you? Tools, Trash, and Treasures (TTT), April 22 and 23 (North side) and April 29 and 30 (South side), is your opportunity to declutter, clean out, and reorganize.
We asked some Lake Wildwood folks why they decided to buy placards and participate in TTT this year.
“I admit we’re crazy grandparents, but crazy in a good way, I hope,” Judy told us. “When our grandkids were babies, we bought everything we thought they would need when their parents brought them up for visits. A crib, a highchair, and lots of little kid beach toys. But the kids aren’t babies anymore and their baby furniture sits in the garage unused. Grandpa and I decided that it’s time to pass those baby things on to another family that can use them. With some garage space available to fill again, Grandpa plans to go out during TTT to look for some junior-size golf clubs so the kids hit the course with him.”
“When I emptied cupboards before the big kitchen remodel,” Helen said. “I found dishes and serving pieces, cookware, and all sorts of kitchen gadgets that I haven’t used for years. It’s all good stuff, but why keep it if I don’t use it? We also have some construction leftovers like boxes of subway tiles, extra light fixtures, and an almost new range hood. We’re putting all of it out on the driveway to sell during TTT.”
“Books!” Paul answered when we asked what he planned to sell this year. “Books that are still in boxes from when we moved here ten years ago. During a break in the rain, we hauled everything out of the garage so we could put in some shelving and found all sorts of things we never got around to unpacking—or needing, apparently. There’s an old oak library chair, two very good floor lamps, and a pair of antique student desks that got buried under boxes. They’re nice things, but it’s time to send them to the next place.”
We asked Roy what he was taking to the TTT sale at the Community Center parking lot sale on April 22. He answered, “Whatever treasures I find when I clean the garage.” There might be tools from his years doing construction work, or some of his original artwork. An assortment of this of that that others may find useful or interesting. A few years ago, he found a happy buyer for a toilet seat—it was new!—showing once again that one person’s trash might be another’s treasure.
Placards for home sales and for the Parking Lot are $25 each and can be purchased Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and between 1-5 p.m. at the Member Services office at the Clubhouse. Placards must be displayed at homes or in the parking lot to participate. NORTH SIDE must purchase their placards by Tuesday morning, April 18 to be included in the eBits list for the weekend of April 22 and 23. You can still purchase placards up until noon on Friday, April 21 but you will not be on the list. SOUTH SIDE must purchase your placards by Tuesday, April 25 to be included in eBits for your weekend.