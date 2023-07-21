A stone's throw away from the community of Lake Wildwood, is a place of vibrant creativity, craftsmanship, and community. The 20,000 square foot facility, not more than 15 minutes from the Lake Wildwood neighborhood, is an art/makerspace and hosts 15 uniquely and professionally equipped studios. Welcome to The Curious Forge Art/Makerspace Center (thecuriousfore.org)
In our hectic lives, leisure can be a scarce resource. However, an innovative solution for Lake Wildwood residents exists just a 15-minute drive away.
The public can come and take workshops and social get-togethers and members can access this facility when it suits their schedule. Here, 15 professionally equipped studios cater to everyone, from beginners to experts with studio guides in each studio to offer support and guidance.
The studios, all professionally equipped, offer traditional and modern crafts such as glass blowing, blacksmithing, jewelry making, pottery, woodturning, welding, flameworking, and textiles.
There's also a digital fabrication studio for those inclined towards technology, equipped with laser cutters, 3D scanners, 3D printers, and electronics/computer lab.
The Curious Forge extends beyond an adult sanctuary, running a summer camp for younger individuals to learn, build, and ignite their creativity. Welding, skateboard making, electronics, and programming are just some of the activities offered in our youth program.
The “Forge” hosts a wide variety of public workshops, as well as various group experiences like family gatherings, birthdays, or neighborhood social events. These experiences encourage shared learning, creativity, and community bonding in an environment that fosters creativity and skill-building.
In a world where free time is scarce, The Curious Forge is a remarkable solution. For a monthly membership fee, Lake Wildwood residents have a convenient space to develop, create, and connect on their terms. This allows community members to use their leisure time to the fullest while enhancing their skills: become a member, come in, and create, whenever you wish.
With workshops, ample resources, group experiences, and a strong community vibe, it's an optimal way to spend leisure time, combine creativity, skill-building, and fun amidst our busy lives.