The Video Production Club has been busy creating new video shows. The latest is called A Kitchen Just Around the Corner. It’s all about Twelve 28 Kitchen, the fine-dining restaurant just outside of Lake Wildwood’s main gate in Gateway Center off Pleasant Valley Road.
The new program features interviews by the club’s Dick Fay with Executive Chef Zach Sterner and his father, Michael Sterner, the restaurant’s founder and owner. Chef Zach performs step-by-step demonstrations of two of the most delectable and popular dishes on the menu.
The video can be watched 24-7 by logging into the LWWA website, clicking on “Channel 95” and then click on the title page of the “Kitchen” video .
The video is a show-within-a-show, according to Joseph Bundy, who photographed and edited “Kitchen.” A video clip from the restaurant’s website is included in the new video because it conveys Zach’s imaginative ideas for inventing new dishes using fresh, locally grown ingredients. Elmer Fairbanks assisted on the club video team.
Michael says that before his son joined the Kitchen, Zach was a featured chef at a four-star restaurant in Sonoma County. He trained for the position with various restaurants, starting as a dishwasher and working his way up.
He and his father share the same goal—to create a complete and positive experience for guests. That means delicious and creative menu choices that surprise and delight guests. Michael adds that it also means providing superb service by a friendly staff in an attractive setting.
This staff has a special incentive to do well—most of them are family members. They do the baking and table service and help handle office duties. Michael was interviewed when the Kitchen first opened six years ago. He says that it has not only survived some tough times, such as during Covid, but has thrived. Today, guests are coming from all over Northern California.
As the video points out, it's nice to have a Kitchen like this just around the corner.
Other videos and becoming a video producer
Among the next club projects is coverage of coming events by the Lake Wildwood Fishing Club, including a bass tournament for club members on April 30, and a fishing derby for all residents and their guests on June 11.
Whether you want to catch fish or create videos as a new member of either club, check out the regular club listings in eBits.