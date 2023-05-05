The Video Production Club has been busy creating new video shows. The latest is called A Kitchen Just Around the Corner. It’s all about Twelve 28 Kitchen, the fine-dining restaurant just outside of Lake Wildwood’s main gate in Gateway Center off Pleasant Valley Road.

The new program features interviews by the club’s Dick Fay with Executive Chef Zach Sterner and his father, Michael Sterner, the restaurant’s founder and owner. Chef Zach performs step-by-step demonstrations of two of the most delectable and popular dishes on the menu.