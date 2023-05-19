The Penn Valley Art Festival will be returning to Western Gateway Park for its second year. Scheduled for June 3 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., it is sure to be a creative delight for festival goers of all ages. There will be a wide range of artistic expressions in a variety mediums, including textiles, ceramics, oils, acrylics, woodworking, and jewelry. There will also be artists exhibiting glasswork and encaustics.

“The goal,” says organizer Destiny Bradt, “is to create an event where fine art and quality crafts are showcased, giving artists an opportunity to join together and share their amazing talents with the community.”