Wildwood fire Monday a warning to prepare, says fire official

There are still unknowns that linger around the 2-acre fire that struck Lake Wildwood Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire public information officer Mary Eldridge.

The cause of the fire near Pleasant Valley Road and Wildflower Drive, brought to the attention of fire officials at 3:44 p.m. Monday, remains unknown. Fire crews will be returning to the scene, which is not easy to access, for a few days to continue investigating the matter, said Eldridge.

“Because it’s in the bottom of that steep ravine, finding that origin is challenging,” she said.

No injuries or animal deaths were reported.

At least 20 firefighters from Cal Fire and Penn Valley responded to the scene, said Eldridge, quickly getting the situation under control. However, because of difficult terrain they weren’t able to extinguish the hot spots for some time. Crews continued working through the night to halt the fire’s spread, reaching 100% containment by 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The fire should be a warning to local residents as July Fourth nears to be cautious as “any form of fire can quickly catch in this vegetation and run — and look how close it was to Lake Wildwood,” said Eldridge.

Residents should be prepared to evacuate the area with a go-bag, she said, especially considering the dry conditions.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.